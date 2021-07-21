Elevate Your Breakfast with These Homemade Granola Recipes
There's nothing like a crunchy, chewy bite of granola with milk. The whole-grain mixture includes a variety of nuts, oats, fruit and more. Our delicious granola recipes are a fun treat by the handful or as a healthy topping for yogurt, ice cream, and more. If a big bowl of cereal is your idea of starting the morning off right, definitely consider one of these homemade granola recipes.
Quinoa-Pumpkin Seed Granola
Here's a new way to use quinoa beyond grain-and-veggie bowls. Our gluten-free granola recipe coats a combo of cooked quinoa, pumpkin seeds, almonds, and flaxseed with honey-sweetened oil. After just 20 minutes (and some cooling time), your kitchen is going to smell amazing and you'll be enjoying a delightful breakfast.
Crunchy Granola
Bring on the crunch! This easy granola recipe has plenty of variations to fit every flavor preference. Add your favorite toss-ins to the basic granola recipe or use a suggestion from our Test Kitchen such as almonds, flaxseeds, maple syrup, vanilla, and dried cherries.
Dark Chocolate Raisin Nut Granola
Eating dark chocolate (in moderation, of course) has antioxidant properties. This granola recipe gives you the perfect reason to add it to your breakfast routine. Along with the chocolate, we've packed this granola chock-full of nuts and seeds for the ultimate crunchy bite.
Spiced Papaya-Cranberry Granola
This granola recipe by cookbook author Nik Sharma has a surprising ingredient in the mix: turmeric. That's right, the anti-inflammatory spice provides a slightly earthy flavor to contrast the sweetness from dried cranberries and papaya.
Test Kitchen Tip: Choose certified gluten-free rolled oats to make this a gluten-free granola recipe.
Slow Toasted Granola
How convenient that one of our best granola recipes happens to be made in a slow cooker. We added some peanut butter to the pot to give every bite a delicious nutty flavor.
Two-Way Nutty Granola Cereal
Increasing your whole-grain intake? Look no further than this granola recipe for a boost. Rolled oats and quick-cooking barley make up the bulk of the mix. Choose your favorite nuts to accompany the brown sugar and cinnamon-infused homemade granola. Enjoy this cereal one of two ways: warm or cold.
Nut-Coconut Granola
Keep a batch of this granola recipe in the pantry for a quick and nutritious Paleo-friendly breakfast. Instead of using grains, we pulse raw pecans, almonds, cashews, and pumkin seeds in a food processor to resemble what would be oats. Once the nuts and seed mixture is coated in coconut oil, it's baked to crispy perfection.
Chocolate-Lover's Granola
This homemade granola recipe is sweet enough to double as dessert. Melted bittersweet chocolate coats every bite while semisweet chocolate and white baking pieces are added to the crunchy mix. For a less sweet take, try our cranberry-pistachio variation.
Double-Oat Granola
This homemade granola recipe is full of fiber thanks to oat bran cereal and wheat germ. Each batch lasts up to 2 weeks in the pantry, so you'll be covered for those busy mornings where cooking is out of the question.
Test Kitchen Tip: Stir granola every 10 minutes while baking to avoid uneven browning or burning.