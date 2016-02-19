This candy-like waffle topper will have you jumping out of bed, thanks to its springy blend of rhubarb, raspberries, and lemon. Prepare this freezer breakfast meal prep recipe when rhubarb is at its best (mid- to late spring), then put it on ice in single- or family-size servings to thaw and enjoy all summer long. By the way, it’s not just for waffles—swirl a spoonful or two into a bowl of oatmeal or yogurt, or spread onto flaky biscuits, buttered toast, or pancakes, too.