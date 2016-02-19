Our Best Breakfast Meal Prep Ideas So You Never Need to Call Coffee "Breakfast" Again
Sausage and Potato Mini Egg Bakes
Instead of hitting a coffee shop for those trendy sous vide egg bites, why not whip up your own so you can customize with your favorite breakfast ingredients (sausage, peppers, onions, and hashbrowns)—and so you can save a lot of money? These itty-bitty freezer breakfast casseroles can hang out in your freezer for a month. Any time between now and then, reheat and enjoy a couple solo with a piece of fruit, tuck inside a tortilla for a freezer breakfast burrito, or sandwich one inside a toasted bagel thin or English muffin for a makeshift breakfast sandwich.
Freezer Egg Sandwiches
Here's a fuss-free solution if you prefer your sandwich to be pre-assembled. Ready to store in less than 30 minutes, these freezer breakfast sandwiches feature chive-spiked eggs, ooey-gooey Swiss cheese, savory Canadian bacon, and a hearty sandwich thin or English muffin; up to you. The secret to the speedy prep time, despite the six-sandwich batch size? Sheet pan scrambled eggs!
Stuffed Waffles
We dream about this breakfast meal prep idea for our morning menu and as a breakfast-for-dinner recipe. The savory waffle batter is hiding a craveable filling of chopped tomatoes, crispy bacon, shredded Cheddar, and fresh basil. This recipe yields 12 four-inch waffles that can stay on ice for up to 3 months. But since these never last long in our homes, we suggest mixing up a double batch.
Vegan Banana Pancakes
Pancakes are among the best make-ahead breakfast recipes to freeze since they reheat beautifully and can be dressed up with a wide variety of mix-ins and toppings. We’re especially fond of this vegan diet-friendly variety for sharing with guests who may follow plant-based lifestyles. (Then you can serve the eggs and bacon on the side, if you like.) Griddle up a batch of the classic or canned pumpkin-infused pancakes, then freeze up to 2 months.
Fruit, Nut, and Brown Sugar Freezer Oatmeal Cups
Overnight oats aren’t your only easy breakfast meal prep option to get a jump on your a.m. oatmeal. This muffin tin breakfast idea makes it possible to dive into a big bowl of warm brown sugar-cinnamon oats, fruit, and nuts in just 2 minutes. Prep and freeze a dozen of these cups at once, then freeze up to 3 months. When you’re ready to enjoy, simply pop one into a bowl, microwave for 2 minutes, top the toasty oats with a splash of milk, and grab a spoon.
Nutty Chocolate Chip Pancakes
No child—or adult, for that matter—will turn down breakfast in the form of chocolate pancakes. These fluffy walnut-filled cakes are perfect for lazy Sunday mornings or when you’re hosting houseguests. If you assemble and put this make-ahead freezer breakfast on ice, you need not act like a short-order cook come breakfast o’clock. Simply reheat a whole stack of the homemade pancakes all at once by spreading them out on a sheet pan to pop in the oven until warm.
Carrot Breakfast Cookies
You hereby have our thumbs up to eat cookies before noon. With this easy breakfast meal prep idea for veggie-boosted breakfast cookies, you can sneak in plenty of nutrition in each bite. Vitamin-rich carrots or zucchini join forces with two fiber-powerhouses, oats and whole wheat flour, to start any day off on a strong yet tasty note. Bake, cool, then freeze in an airtight container for up to 3 months.
Smoothie Pops
Calling all picky eaters...or family members of those who fall into that camp. Here’s another delightful way to transform breakfast meal prep into a dessert-like package. While these look like ice pops, they offer just as much nutrition as a healthy smoothie recipe thanks to frozen berries, bananas, and Greek yogurt.
Lemon-Honey Sweet Rolls
We’re sweet on these rolls—and BH&G fans are too. They’ve rated this one of our make-ahead breakfast recipes to freeze, since the how-to delivers an entire pan-full of citrusy-sweet goodness. (The rolls have a long life and freeze beautifully for 2 months.) They start with golden raisin-filled yeast bread rolls and finish with a quick drizzle of seriously fresh lemon glaze.
Slow-Toasted Granola
Creamy and cool parfaits taste even better with crunchy granola integrated between each luscious layer of yogurt. Rather than opting for the same ol’ supermarket box, try this freezer breakfast instead. For warmly-spiced, naturally-sweetened flavor, each batch of the oat and seed blend is stoked with honey, cinnamon, applesauce, and dates. Lock in its fresh flavor by freezing it up to 2 months.
Buttermilk-Banana Waffles
Give new meaning to the term “freezer waffles.” With this make-ahead freezer breakfast, we flip the script—instead of freeze and toast, we suggest mixing, baking, freezing (up to 2 months), then heating. Chopped bananas and a splash of silky buttermilk keep the waffle recipe extra moist. Bring on the syrup!
Berry Pancakes
Break up with the boxed pancake mix. These very-berry pancakes are made from scratch in less than 30 minutes using raspberries, blueberries, lemon juice, and affordable pantry staples. This breakfast freezer meal can actually get a head start on the freezer scheme; feel free to use frozen berries in the batter when fresh aren’t in season. After sizzling up and flipping the flapjacks, layer them between waxed paper, transfer them to an airtight container, and freeze up to 2 months.
Smoothie Bags
Like the idea of a healthy smoothie recipe but hate measuring out your ideal ratio of mix-ins every day? Hit the “easy” button with this easy breakfast meal prep concept. Fill a number of bags—however many you can carve out space for in your freezer for the next month—then simply blend with ½ to 1 cup of your milk of choice when you need an on-the-go morning meal that requires no fork or spoon.
Peach-Prosciutto Cornmeal Muffins
Juicy fresh peaches make a sunny statement alongside prosciutto in these unexpected muffin tin creations. Yes, we know this breakfast meal prep idea sounds like an odd flavor pairing, but trust us—the combo of sweet, savory, and salty totally works (and will have everyone begging for seconds). Freeze the muffins for 3 months so you can warm up grab-and-go meals on even the most time-crunched mornings.
Good Morning Cereal Blend
Sugary cereals are out. Make a blend you can feel good about with this mix full of crunchy granola, sweet dried cranberries, and three kinds of whole grain cereals. For easy breakfast meal prep, toss this blend into a freezer-safe zip-top bag and put it in the freezer for up to 3 months. Then use it as a layer in fruit and yogurt parfaits, on smoothie bowls, or simply in a bowl with milk.
Strawberry Freezer Jam
Springy and peppy, this strawberry freezer breakfast jam is sure to perk up any sleepy morning. Crush berries, sugar, pectin, and lemon peel in a jar, and you're good to go. Or good to freeze the homemade jam for up to a full year so you can enjoy a taste of fresh berry goodness on your toast, bagel, English muffin, or biscuit any season.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Granola Bar
Why buy a package of “wait, what’s that made with?!” breakfast bars at the store when you can make DIY granola snacks right in your own kitchen in less than 45 minutes? This brilliant breakfast meal prep idea makes 18 bars with pantry staples like oats, pretzels, and brown sugar. Set one out to thaw each night to easily grab and go in the morning.
Caramel Apple Butter
Next time you go apple picking, transform 4½ pounds(!) of your harvest into this delectable homemade apple butter. One smear, and your morning pastry or slice of toast will never be the same. Cozy apple cider and a squeeze of lemon juice make this freezer breakfast butter irresistible. Freezing is an excellent solution if you don’t want to fuss with canning. Simply bubble up the butter in a saucepan, allow it to cool, ladle into wide-mouth freezer containers, and freeze for up to 10 months.
Red and Green Tomatillo Salsa
Fried eggs never looked so good. Whether wrapped in a reheated freezer breakfast burrito or topping a tostada fully loaded with sunny-side ups, this zippy salsa will dress your breakfast in delicious style. Toss it together up to a month ahead—ideal when you have a tomato bounty to use up—then freeze until you’re ready to thaw overnight and get saucy.
Raspberry-Rhubarb Waffle Topper
This candy-like waffle topper will have you jumping out of bed, thanks to its springy blend of rhubarb, raspberries, and lemon. Prepare this freezer breakfast meal prep recipe when rhubarb is at its best (mid- to late spring), then put it on ice in single- or family-size servings to thaw and enjoy all summer long. By the way, it’s not just for waffles—swirl a spoonful or two into a bowl of oatmeal or yogurt, or spread onto flaky biscuits, buttered toast, or pancakes, too.