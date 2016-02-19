Our Best-Ever Egg Casseroles to Perk Up Your Mornings
Sausage, Egg, and Biscuit Casserole
Diner-inspired fare can now be at your fingertips any morning of the week with minimal fuss and investment. Just six ingredients (plus salt and pepper) are all it takes to bring this cozy sausage-egg casserole to the table. Canned biscuits and frozen sausage patties team up with eggs, cheddar cheese, milk, and seasonings for one unforgettable meal.
Egg 'n' Bacon Breakfast Casserole
Serving eggs? You pretty much must add a side of bacon, in our opinion. For ease, this breakfast egg casserole with bacon combines both of those breakfast favorites in one dish, plus shredded cheese and cubes of French bread for an entrée that's almost like a blue plate special of bacon, eggs, and toast.
Squash, Bacon, and Feta Breakfast Bake
Two eggs are good, but eight eggs are great. Bake a well-balanced blend of eggs, spaghetti squash, bacon, and Swiss chard. Then up the ante and boost the satisfaction factor by making this a sunny-side-up breakfast casserole by serving each portion with a cooked egg.
Farmer's Casserole
Rise and shine! This classic make-ahead hash brown-egg casserole is a tried-and-true favorite. The hearty meat, potato, cheese, and egg filling can be customized with your family's favorite protein: ham, sausage, or bacon.
Sausage and Potato Mini Egg Bakes
Not in the mood for a feeds-a-family dish? Try these mini baked egg casseroles to enjoy similar flavors in an easy-to-freeze package. When you’re ready to enjoy, simply microwave the turkey sausage, hash brown, and egg muffin tin treats for 60 seconds.
Chile Verde Breakfast Lasagna
Devouring a lasagna recipe before noon? Stick with us here. This sausage and egg casserole is totally appropriate for brunch with those two aforementioned ingredients, plus corn tortillas in place of noodles to layer the ingredients together. Toss in a fresh jalapeño and salsa verde to help wake up your taste buds.
Sausage and Veggie Keto Breakfast Casserole
Skip the bread and potatoes and a keto egg casserole is totally doable—and totally delicious. Avocado, eggs, cheese, and cream team up with fresh veggies and pork sausage in the stick-to-your-ribs recipe. It takes a mere 15 minutes to toss together and each serving of the keto diet-friendly casserole has only 8 grams of carbs.
Egg and Veggie Casserole
Recharge your body with this vitamin-rich morning meal. Broccoli, yellow potatoes, red onion, and sweet potatoes combine for a rainbow of produce in this veggie-egg casserole. Start by roasting the vegetables alone, then crack the eggs on top and bake all together for the final 10 to 15 minutes.
Egg Baguette Bakes
Why shouldn't the most important meal of the day be a little decadent? Instead of using your casserole dish or slow cooker, this sausage-egg casserole recipe bakes right inside a baguette along with rich Italian sausage and Fontina cheese. An edible “bowl” means fewer dishes, and it's more delicious!
Chicken Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Want a healthy breakfast recipe that's easy and hands-off? This one-dish slow cooker easy egg casserole delivers on all of the above. It’s studded with sweet potato, cheese, and chicken sausage—all for fewer than 250 calories per serving.
Savory Tot Breakfast Casserole
Mushrooms, peppers, sausage, and onion might sound more like pizza toppings than brunch casserole fixings. But toss them in this tater tot-egg casserole, and you might just be convinced that they’re even better at breakfast! Serve this with fresh parsley, green onion, and a bottle of hot sauce so everyone can dress up their slice as desired.
Bacon-Asparagus Strata
Bacon’s back, this time in an overnight egg casserole you can easily prep ahead. Layer the meat with asparagus, red peppers, cheese, and bread cubes before topping with a tangy mustard-flavored egg mixture. Add a side of fresh fruit, and your showy brunch spread is all set.
Caramelized Onion and Potato Breakfast Casserole
Here’s one overnight egg casserole that’s almost too pretty to eat. Almost. Rosemary-spiced eggs hold together stacks of golden potato shingles (pro tip: use a mandoline for even slices) in this eye-catching yet easy dish. Slices of skillet-crisped pancetta and gooey Gruyère cheese top the morning masterpiece.
Baked Denver Strata
Gather the ingredients traditional to a Denver omelet—ham, onions, and peppers—but ditch the skillet, spatula, and finicky folding. Bake those goodies into a one-dish feast instead this weekend. The ham and egg casserole recipe yields 10 servings, so you can feed a bunch (or enjoy leftovers with your cozy crew tomorrow).
Feta-Radish Quiche
This stunning quiche tastes just as good as it looks! Topped with a gourmet combo like feta and radishes, how could it not? You’d never guess by looking, but this egg casserole without bread or meat calls for just 25 minutes of prep time. The secret lies in the crust. Shh ... only you need to know that it's store-bought pastry.
Fig, Pancetta, and Goat Cheese Casserole
Impress brunch guests with the sweet flavor of figs, salty goat cheese, and savory pancetta. While it looks like you fussed over it all day long, this easy egg casserole can be assembled entirely the night before. “A friend made this for brunch and it was delicious! I immediately asked for the recipe and am looking forward to making it this weekend for out-of-town guests,” raves BH&G fan Andrea.
Mashed Potato-Egg Casserole
You might think mashed potatoes for breakfast is a stretch. But pair them with sunny-side-up eggs, and you'll want to eat this best egg casserole without bread for every meal. Zesty lemon juice and peppery arugula on top help cut through all the richness.
Italian Sausage and Zucchini Quiche
Since this easy egg casserole is crustless and wheat free, it’s ideal to share with all who are gluten free or following a low-carb plan. Italian sausage and zucchini team up to make a quiche that's full of flavor and unexpectedly filling for just 151 calories. A double dose of cheese (Parmesan and mozzarella) lends just enough richness.
Spinach-Pancetta Quiche
Classic quiche lovers will adore the hearty contents of this morning meal, which includes pancetta, spinach, Havarti cheese, onions, and dried tomatoes. Use a springform pan to achieve the spinach-egg casserole's extra-deep crust. No pancetta handy? Try bacon, prosciutto, or even ham instead.
Ham and Cheese Brunch Casserole
The only thing that can make a ham and cheese sandwich recipe even tastier? A fluffy layer of eggs. Bake the lunchtime classic with Parmesan cheese and leeks in this overnight egg casserole recipe that will have everyone you share it with begging you to make it again.
Kale, Chorizo, and Red Bean Brunch Casserole
A dozen eggs go into this colorful and easy egg casserole that’s ideal for gatherings. Sliced chorizo spices the dish, while bread cubes, fresh kale, and kidney beans will leave all who enjoy it feeling well-fueled all morning long. Opt for whole grain bread for a lovely nutty element that complements the nutmeg and Parmesan in the mix.
Easy Huevos Rancheros Casserole
Hit the “easy button” on this traditional Mexican farmer’s meal. A jar of salsa and frozen fried potato bites basically make this tater tot-egg casserole for you. Rather than stacking eggs on top, pour a nicely spiced egg mixture all over the potato puffs.
Ham, Asparagus, and Cheese Strata
With more than 50 five-star ratings, this top-rated breakfast casserole has proved perfect for entertaining guests. Prep the ham, asparagus, Gruyère cheese, bread cubes, and egg strata the night before, chill overnight, then all that’s left to do is pop it in the oven come morning. We can speak from experience: This mouthwatering meal pairs wonderfully with everything from cold brew coffee to mimosas and Bloody Marys.
Caramelized Onion Breakfast Casserole
Love caramelized onions? We do too! That's why we swirled the golden, subtly sweet ingredient with eggs, broccoli, bread cubes, bacon, and melty cheese for an unbeatable breakfast egg casserole.
Zucchini-Fontina Strata
Zucchini and cheese go together like peanut butter and jelly. In this slow cooker veggie-egg casserole, the nutty flavor of Fontina balances out the fresh veggie taste of zucchini. Consider this strata when you’re sharing brunch with vegetarians, as it contains zero meat and is still surprisingly satisfying.
