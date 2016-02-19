Easy Breakfast Recipes
Orange Honey Overnight Oats
This breakfast is as easy as stirring ingredients in a bowl and popping it in the fridge for a night -- literally. Save the fun toppers such as strawberry preserves, thyme, and coconut for the morning.
Berry Pancakes
If you're going to go with the frozen pancakes, go with these. You can make and freeze this berry-licious batch up to two months in advance, microwaving it whenever you like. Now that's a breakfast we can get on board with.
Maple-Tangerine Crepes
Because sometimes orange juice just doesn’t cut it. Get three times the citrus goodness in these mascarpone-stuffed, tangerine crepes: first in the syrup, second in the batter, and third as a zesty garnish. Yum!
Make Crepes Like a Boss
Do as the Parisians do: cook crepes to perfection! Here's how.
Bacon and Egg Cheese Toast
The peanut butter and jelly toast can wait. This hearty English muffin recipe features all your breakfast favorites in one, and is draped in a creamy, Cajun sauce you can't help but say good morning to.
Sausage and Egg Po'Boys
These po boys take breakfast sandwich to a whole new level, starting with homemade spicy remoulade. A few shakes of hot sauce takes the classic Louisiana sub over the top -- and in less than 25 minutes!
Sunshine Toast with Bacon and Tomatoes
Brighten your breakfast with a fun jazzed-up version of your toast. It takes just 20 minutes to make, and all you need is a sun-shape cutter and fresh eggs.
Breakfast Ham-and-Egg Cups
Ham? Check. Eggs? Check. Veggies? Check. This muffin tin recipe really does have it all. Simply fill each cup in your tin with the ingredients, then let your oven do the work.
Peanut Butter-Banana Refrigerator Oatmeal
Give your morning oatmeal a fun and fast makeover by prepping our no-cook version the night before. We've mixed the high-fiber ingredient with peanut butter, banana, and a sprinkling of bacon crumbles for a delicious ready-when-you-are recipe.
Cranberry-Pistachio Pancakes
We love diving into a scrumptious stack of warm pancakes first thing in the morning, especially when they're as delicious as our cranberry-pistachio version. Plus, in just 25 minutes you can serve up a whopping 12 servings of the breakfast favorite.
Morning Caramel Snack Mix
Just 25 minutes of prep time is needed to whip up a batch of our delightful breakfast snack mix. We used a variety of cereal, nuts, and dried fruit in the on-the-go recipe.
Egg White Scramble with Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes
Scrambled eggs are always an easy option for breakfast. Try our egg white scramble -- it takes just 20 minutes to prepare, comes with tomatoes and spinach, and each serving rings in at under 200 calories.
Yummy Breakfast Smoothies
Start your morning with fruit! Watch our quick how-to on making breakfast smoothies. The easy formula works with any of your favorite fruits.
Hong Kong Sesame Toast Strips
French toast sticks are always a fun breakfast treat, and our Hong Kong-inspired sesame strips are no exception! It takes just four minutes to cook the breadsticks, and they taste fantastic when dipped in marmalade.
Creamy Grape Breakfast Salad
Purchased ingredients, such as cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and seedless grapes, make pulling together this fruit salad a breeze. Better yet, you get six servings from one recipe, so it's perfect for serving a crowd.
Eggs Benedict Bake
When you want family or guests to feel spoiled, present this easy variation on eggs Benedict. No need to tell them it takes less than half an hour to bake and much of the preparation can be done the day before.
Peach Pancakes with Chai Syrup
With a taste as sunny as a summer morning, these pancakes get a warm, spicy kick from an infusion of ginger and cinnamon. Peaches blended into the batter add a sweet twist that will make these pancakes a favorite.
Ham-and-Cheese Slab Pie
Family and friends will adore waking up to this cheesy ham-filled breakfast pie, and you'll love that you can do all the prep work up to two months before serving! Just thaw the frozen pies in the refrigerator the day before, and pop them into the oven when you're ready to serve.
Overnight Breakfast Pie
Bacon, eggs, hash browns, and cheese: The breakfast classics combine in an oh-so-easy morning pleaser. Assemble it in just 20 minutes, then refrigerate until you're ready to bake.
Kale-Goat Cheese Frittata
Kale makes this dish a vitamin A powerhouse; goat cheese adds a dose of naturally low-fat flavor and creaminess. This breakfast dish pulls together in just 25 minutes and serves six people.
Puffed Oven Pancake with Brown Sugar-Banana Sauce
Despite this pancake's sophisticated presence, the breakfast recipe won't trap you in the kitchen. Rather than requiring a griddle, the pancake bakes up to puffy perfection in your oven. Prepare the luscious sauce the day before so you only have to reheat before topping and gently slicing the pancake.
Green Breakfast Smoothie
Five ingredients plus ice are all it takes to whip up this low-cal breakfast smoothie recipe perfect for an on-the-go morning.
Black Bean and Corn Breakfast Burritos
With peppy chiles, satisfying black beans, and crisp corn -- as well as eggs and cheese -- these handheld wraps are a breakfast taste sensation. The other sensational aspect of this easy breakfast idea: It's cooked and assembled in 30 minutes or less.
Spicy Brunch Lasagna
Give the Italian-food-lovers at your breakfast table a reason to rejoice: Serve lasagna for breakfast! This morning-suited combination incorporates your favorite breakfast ingredients with Alfredo sauce and lasagna noodles. The lasagna needs to chill overnight, so in the morning you need only to bake the savory blend.
Smoked Chicken and Asparagus Strata
Layers of focaccia, smoked chicken, and vegetables are soaked with a rich egg mixture in our hearty strata. Chilled overnight, it is ready to bake when you are.
Slow Cooker Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Nothing warms body and soul quite like a hot bowl of oatmeal. Indulge morning guests (and picky eaters) with an easy-to-customize cereal. Simply set out an array of toppers so everyone can create their own tasty combinations.
Cornmeal-Sage Biscuits and Sausage Gravy
Warm homemade sausage gravy and biscuits is the ultimate feel-good food. This variation on classic biscuits features sage to complement the flavors of the pork sausage. Cornmeal mixed with the flour adds a country accent.
Honey-Rum Fruit Salad
If light, simple, and healthful are the watchwords for your breakfast, turn to fresh fruit. Berries, melons, grapes, and tropical and citrus fruits attract attention as a breakfast centerpiece. A dressing of mint, lime juice, rum, and honey bathes these fresh fruits with refreshing flavor.