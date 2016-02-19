Breakfast Casserole Recipes for a Delicious Start to Your Morning
Caramelized Onion and Potato Breakfast Casserole
Look at all those pretty layers! This impressive breakfast casserole piles on the goodness with layers of sliced potatoes, pancetta, sweet onions, fresh rosemary, and shredded Gruyère cheese. Prep the make-ahead breakfast casserole the night before or at least four hours before baking.
Caramel-Banana-Pecan Bread Casserole
Caramel, bananas, and pecans. Need we say more? This decadent breakfast casserole comes together in your slow cooker, so prepare for mouthwatering smells to fill the kitchen. Make the sweet-like-candy caramel sauce ahead of time, then keep it cool in the fridge until serving.
Blueberry and Mascarpone-Stuffed French Toast Casserole
Grab the maple syrup and get the coffee brewing! This sweet breakfast casserole stuffs French baguettes with a rich blueberry-mascarpone filling. It may look time-consuming, but this make-ahead breakfast casserole only takes 20 minutes of prep time.
Four-Cheese Zucchini Strata
This vegetarian breakfast casserole is a top-rated recipe that will get approval from meat- and non-meat eaters alike. To amp up the flavor, we opted for garlic focaccia as the bread base of this breakfast casserole. Of course, it's the four-cheese combo (provolone, white cheddar, feta, and Parmesan) that adds the perfect sharp, tangy bite.
Chile Verde Breakfast Lasagna
Lasagna isn't reserved for dinnertime anymore. This delicious slow cooker breakfast casserole combines sausage, peppers, and an egg mixture (with a hint of cumin for spice!). That mixture gets layered between corn tortillas with salsa. Top with cheese and sour cream and you've got one hearty breakfast.
Ham, Asparagus, and Cheese Strata
Prepare to watch this breakfast casserole disappear soon after serving. Breakfast stars like ham and eggs team up with soft French bread cubes and asparagus. For a stunning breakfast presentation, whole eggs are baked into indentations.
Baked Cherry Oatmeal
For a healthy breakfast casserole, try this sweet-tart cherry oatmeal. You'll get a boost of fiber and protein from the combination of rolled oats and steel-cut oats. Milk and unsweetened applesauce provide moisture. To keep your oatmeal naturally sweet, use the honey option listed.
Sausage and Veggie Keto Breakfast Casserole
Whether you're following a keto diet or not, this is a protein-packed breakfast casserole (27 grams per serving!) that will really jumpstart your day. This oven breakfast casserole is loaded with sausage, veggies, and a dozen eggs. Top with tomatoes and avocado for a cool finish.
Monte Cristo Breakfast Casserole
The sweet and savory classic Monte Cristo sandwich might be even more delicious turned into a breakfast casserole. Here the ham and cheese sandwiches (with mustard, of course!) are covered in an egg mixture and more cheese. Be sure to plan ahead, this breakfast casserole needs an overnight soak before baking.
Caramelized Onion Breakfast Casserole
Caramelized onions add a subtle sweetness to the broccoli florets (yes, broccoli can be a breakfast veggie!), crispy bacon, and crusty sourdough bread in this cheesy breakfast casserole. This is another good make-ahead recipe to have ready to bake when you wake up.
Spicy Sicilian Strata
Bake this delicious spicy breakfast casserole in a skillet instead of your usual cookware. Instead of the usual breakfast meats, this breakfast recipe includes pepperoni. Combined with spinach and dried tomatoes, this hearty dish is a satisfying mix of Italian flavors for your wake-up meal.
Sausage, Egg, and Biscuit Casserole
Turn your favorite breakfast sandwich into a casserole for the whole family to enjoy. Refrigerated biscuits and frozen sausage patties allow this easy breakfast casserole to come together super quick. Serve with a steamy cup of coffee or mimosa and you'll be set.
Pressure Cooker Southern Tot Casserole
In a hurry? Here's a quick and easy breakfast casserole idea for you: use your pressure cooker! This tater tot breakfast casserole features sausage, eggs, and cheese. With just 35 minutes under pressure, you'll have a satisfying breakfast ready to go.
Squash, Bacon, and Feta Breakfast Bake
For a tasty way to add some fiber to your breakfast, add spaghetti squash! The low-carb winter squash serves as the base for this healthy breakfast casserole. The savory flavor combo of bacon, feta, and Swiss chard will convince you this breakfast is worthy of making on repeat.
Chocolate-Banana French Toast Bake
No need to find an excuse to have chocolate for breakfast with this baked French toast recipe. Slice bananas and chocolate-hazelnut spread make the perfect combination to cure anyone's sweet tooth in the morning. Add a dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of maple syrup to make it extra rich and fancy-looking.
Fig, Pancetta, and Goat Cheese Brunch Casserole
Next time you have a family gathering for brunch, make this breakfast casserole. Created by award-winning chef Scott Peacock, you'll love the sweet and savory combination of dried figs with goat cheese, onion, and thinly sliced pancetta. This is also a make-ahead recipe, so all you'll have to do is pop it in the oven in the morning.
Chicken Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Here's a healthy breakfast casserole that requires little hands-on time. Smoked chicken sausage, sweet potatoes, and red peppers combine in the slow cooker with eggs for a make-ahead breakfast packed with protein and nutrients.
Blueberry Surprise French Toast Casserole
With only six ingredients, our French toast breakfast casserole couldn't be easier to put together. Blueberries, cream cheese, and sweet syrup add decadence to this make-ahead breakfast fave.
Test Kitchen Tip: To dry bread slices, arrange bread in a single layer on a wire rack; cover loosely and let stand overnight. Or cut bread into ½-inch cubes and bake in a 300°F oven 10 to 15 minutes or until dry. Allow bread to cool before adding to the recipe.
Zucchini-Brie Breakfast Casseroles
Try something different at your next brunch: Serve our individual zucchini- and Brie-filled breakfast casseroles. Snipped dill and green onions add fresh flavor to this classy-looking breakfast.
Baked Denver Strata
Prep this easy, zesty, pepper-packed breakfast casserole in advance to save time in the morning. Inspired by a Denver omelet, the cheesy mixture of eggs, peppers, and ham can be refrigerated and baked the next day.
Bacon-Asparagus Strata
With more than 100 ratings and an average of 4 out of 5 stars, this is one of our best breakfast casserole recipes. Layers of crisp bacon, fresh asparagus, and roasted red peppers are suspended in a mixture of eggs, bread cubes, and Swiss cheese in this update on a classic breakfast casserole. For a different take, try our pork, pepper, and mushroom variation.