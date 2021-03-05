If you love indulging in one of those eye-catching scones when you visit your favorite coffee shop or bakery as much as I do, it’s time to consider making homemade scones. They take just a bit more time than a batch of cookies or other similar baked goods. Plus, most scone recipes freeze wonderfully so you can pull one out of the freezer any time for a quick and easy treat. Choose the flavor that most speaks to you and make one of these scone recipes from scratch on a day when you have a bit more time for your future self to enjoy.