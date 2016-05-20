Our 35 Best Brunch Recipes of All Time
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
We've developed the ultimate light and fluffy pancake recipe that will inspire everyone in your house to leap out of bed in the morning. How can you resist pancakes this enticing, especially topped with melty butter and syrup? Rest assured, this brunch recipe makes enough for everyone to have their own short stack—one batch of batter yields 10 to 12 pancakes.
Bagel and Lox Skillet Strata
Impress your brunch crowd with a mash-up meal. Thanks to this easy brunch recipe that combines the best parts of bagels and lox with an egg and cheese omelet all in one pan, bagels for breakfast is even more delicious.
Creamy Fruit-Filled Crepes
Give brunch a sweet note with pretty and tasty paper-thin crepes. Smear on a spoonful of honey-vanilla Greek yogurt, then top with fresh berries for a light, juicy treat. Or, if you'd rather, we included options for brunch crepes you can make with this recipe, like tomato-avocado crepes or ham and Gruyère cheese.
Butternut Squash Shakshuka
Eggs poached in tomato sauce (aka Shakshuka) is a classic Middle Eastern dish, and we take it to the next level by tossing in cubes of hearty butternut squash, crumbly feta, and a spicy jalapeño pepper. Allow the sauce to simmer overnight in your slow cooker, then come brunch time, add the eggs for the final 30 minutes. If you're planning to serve a huge spread, this make-ahead brunch recipe can save you some time.
Egg Baguette Bakes
A baguette filled with breakfast favorites is a delicious (and creative) thing to serve morning guests. Italian sausage, sweet peppers, eggs, and cheese bake in a hollowed-out loaf in our twist on classic brunch egg recipes. For an tastier touch, serve it with a bowl of warm marinara sauce for dipping.
Chocolate Cake Donuts
Chocolate cake is totally acceptable to eat at breakfast when it's served in donut form. These cocoa treats are actually surprisingly healthy when made with low-fat yogurt for a bit of protein, white whole wheat flour for the fiber, and a baked-instead-of-fried cooking method that cuts the fat. So go ahead, add these healthy-ish donuts to your regular rotation of brunch recipe ideas. Brunch is meant to be a little indulgent, right?
Sausage, Apple, and Cheddar Monkey Bread
Not all monkey bread recipes are gooey and sweet. Meet our favorite savory pull-apart bread that's oh-so-easy to prepare because it starts with refrigerated biscuits and breakfast sausage—and bakes in your slow cooker. Our favorite part of this brunch bread has to be the full cup of white cheddar cheese holding it together and oozing out of each bite.
Mexican Miga Frittata with Chipotle Guacamole
Chop the pepper, onion, and jalapeño the night before, cover, and refrigerate. All that's left to do is toss the tortillas, eggs, and veggies in the slow cooker and mash the guacamole. Let this easy slow cooker brunch recipe simmer in the background while you pull together the rest of the menu.
Coconut-Pecan Coffee Cake
This made-for-morning baked good is dense and delicious thanks to a carton of sour cream in the mix. Layer with cinnamon and pecans or coconut and chocolate, then finish with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and cocoa powder to make this brunch coffee cake recipe even more enticing.
Avocado Egg Bake
Not in the mood to put a lot of effort into brunch? Try this quick and easy four-ingredient, gluten-free option. It's like the classic toad in a hole (aka egg in a frame, aka egg in a hole) made with avocado instead of toast. And it'll come close to satisfying those avocado toast cravings for anyone interested in low-carb brunch ideas.
Best-Ever Cinnamon Rolls
Not much compares to homemade cinnamon rolls fresh from the oven. After countless trials, our Test Kitchen declared this their best variation because of its perfectly flaky dough, crunchy pecans, and streaks of sweet powdered sugar icing. You can end your search for the best cinnamon roll here: This is the only brunch roll recipe you'll ever need.
Mascarpone-Stuffed French Toast with Salted Caramel-Banana Sauce
French toast is one of our favorite brunch recipes, but this dish takes it a step further. Turn a slice of Texas toast into a French toast masterpiece. Start with lush marscapone-pecan filling, then finish with a silky drizzle of caramel-banana sauce for fancy French toast guests will love.
Raspberry-Champagne Fizz
Any good morning spread includes a few brunch drinks too. Upgrade your mimosa game with a splash of homemade fruit syrup and fresh fruit. If you prefer your cocktail ice-cold, use frozen fruit instead of fresh as a garnish.
Breakfast Salad
Sneak some veggies onto your plate by serving this brunch recipe that actually has us excited to see salad in the morning. Bagel croutons, crispy bacon, poached eggs, and an everything bagel-seasoned dressing make this salad perfect for brunching. If you prefer, swap in fried or over-hard eggs in place of the poached.
Eggs and Greens Breakfast Pizza
We wholeheartedly approve of pizza for breakfast, but leftovers won't do for Sunday morning brunch. Instead, we gave sausage and eggs a fresh spin in this brunch pizza recipe. Top each impressive pie with lightly dressed arugula for one of the easiest ways to sneak a serving of veggies in before noon.
Bread and Butter Pudding with Salted Caramel Whiskey Butter Sauce
Forget the Irish coffee, this brunch bread pudding bakes the whiskey right in. And if that isn't enough to sell you, the salted caramel butter sauce certainly will. Fork, please!
Blue Cheese-Bacon Cloud Eggs
Cook an egg yolk in a fluffy cloud of whipped egg whites and serve with a side of toast and fruit for a well-balanced dish. We suggest sprinkling your brunch eggs with bacon, but there's no limit to garnish ideas. Try cooked and crumbled sausage, goat cheese, or hot sauce depending on your mood.
Dark Cocoa-Banana Muffins
Every brunch deserves a dose of chocolate! These dark chocolate brunch muffins are flavored with rich coffee and brown sugar. Honey-drizzled banana slices make a delicious (and pretty) garnish.
Hot Grains Power Bowl
You might not usually include oatmeal on your brunch menu, but this recipe is far from usual. Nutmeg and cinnamon, plus some shredded carrot, make this 15-minute oatmeal-like recipe taste a bit like carrot cake! Drizzle with your desired amount of honey to tailor the sweetness to your palate.
Florentine Eggs Benedict
For a light take on eggs Benedict, try these spinach-and-tomato muffins. They come with a yogurt-mustard topping instead of buttery hollandaise sauce. You can make the sauce in the microwave and don't have to monitor a finicky hollandaise, so this recipe is more brunch-friendly than classic eggs Benedict, especially if you're trying to finish a few other dishes.
Ham and Cheese Breakfast Tarts
Brunch recipes don't have to be served up on a fancy plate. Some of our favorites are finger food! Bake these ham-and-cheddar pastries the night before and store in the fridge. Warm them up in the oven before brunch for a stress-free, melty, handheld treat.
Bacon-and-Egg Muffins
Corn bread meets bacon-and-egg sandwich in these quick and easy brunch egg muffins featuring crispy bacon and melty cheddar. Serve them warm and drizzled with sweet maple syrup for one of the best Sunday brunch ideas ever.
Mini Everything Bagel Pizzas
Refrigerated biscuits make for a super-simple crust for these bagel and lox-inspired single-serving pizzas. Fresh chives and salty capers balance the richness of the cream cheese “sauce.” And of course, pile on the everything bagel seasoning!
Pumpkin Pancakes
Pumpkin adds irresistible flavor and silky texture to our made-from-scratch pancakes. We envision this easy brunch recipe taking center-stage at autumn gatherings, but it's delicious any day of the year.
Sausage-Mushroom Breakfast Pizza
No need to call for delivery. This scrambled egg and sausage pizza starts with thawed frozen whole wheat bread dough for a fuss-free crust. Rather than adding sauce, pile this brunch pizza high with double the cheese—cheddar and mozzarella.
Danish Fruit and Cheese Pastries
Store-bought dough makes spiraling these Easter brunch-worthy pastries simple. A lavish cream cheese filling and tart, fruity toppings give them bakery shop appeal. If you want, prep these brunch pastries the night before so all they need in the morning is baking and frosting.
Gooey Monkey Bread
Kids and adults will adore the warm caramel topping and irresistibly soft cinnamon dough that make up this pull-apart monkey bread. Serve it for a simple Sunday brunch, or dress it up for the holidays, the easy brunch recipe goes either way!
Hash Brown Quiche
Unique and crowd-pleasing, this cheese quiche brunch recipe substitutes a crisp layer of hash browns for the traditional pastry crust. Add fresh veggies, eggs, cheese, and a generous helping of bacon for a brunch winner.
Chocolate Waffles with Mocha Syrup
These waffles get sophisticated with plenty of dark chocolate and our rich coffee liqueur mocha syrup. Turn them into dippers by cutting these brunch waffles into strips and serve with the warm, chocolatey sauce.
Hash Brown Potato Cakes
We always want to see brunch potatoes on the table. Use a tablespoon or a mini ice cream scoop to create bite-size hash brown patties. They make a great side to an omelet or use two as a bun for breakfast sausage sliders.
Kale-Goat Cheese Frittata
Include a healthy brunch recipe among your offerings with this kale-filled frittata. It has vitamin-rich kale and extra egg whites to make it even better for you. In honor of brunch, we added a bit of indulgence with a sprinkle of rich goat cheese on top.
Sparkling Strawberry Mimosa
Kicking off brunch without the pop, fizz, and clink would be wrong. Get yours going with this bubbly pitcher version featuring strawberries, fresh oranges, and a bit of syrup. Or make a brunch mimosa bar and let each guest whip up their own.
Best Donuts
Best donuts? You bet! These scrumptious powdered sugar-topped donuts will show up the rest of the buffet table at your next family brunch. Coat your brunch donuts with cinnamon-sugar if that's a better match for your cravings.
Ham, Asparagus, and Cheese Strata
This flavorful strata can be assembled the night before. Just add the eggs when you wake up, and pop it in the oven—it's one of our best breakfast recipes! If you don't believe us, check out the dozens of four- and five-star ratings.