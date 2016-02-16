Time-Saving Slow Cooker Breakfast Recipes

February 16, 2016
Whether you're looking for a quick weekday breakfast or a leisurely Sunday brunch, all you'll need for delicious morning meals is a slow cooker! For breakfast on the go, we've got toasted granola, creamy yogurt, and overnight oatmeal. Entertain guests with delicious brunch favorites like French toast, quiche, and loaded hash browns -- all served up straight from the slow cooker.
Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Sausage and Sweet Pepper Hash

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

No need to wake up and stand over a skillet for a crisp, flavorful hash. All you'll need is a slow cooker and about 20 minutes of prep time for this tasty breakfast filled with sausage, potatoes, and sweet peppers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Caramel-Banana-Pecan Bread Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Caramel, banana, and pecans turn a simple slow cooker recipe into this sticky-sweet breakfast wonder. Layers of cinnamon-packed bread cubes provide the perfect base for this gooey-good French toast casserole.

3 of 22

Homemade Yogurt

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn your slow cooker into a yogurt-maker! Thanks to the machine's steady, even heat, your homemade yogurt will be ultracreamy. Enjoy it plain or dress it up with a variety of mix-ins like fruit, granola, honey, or jam.Editor's Tip: For Greek yogurt, drain yogurt overnight through a strainer lined with cheesecloth. Don't toss the whey liquid -- it's perfect for smoothies and baking.

Advertisement

4 of 22

Slow Cooker Steel-Cut Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Why do we love this slow cooker oatmeal? Besides being totally delicious, it uses only three ingredients, takes 10 minutes to prep, and is ready to eat when you wake up in the morning. Bonus: Hearty steel-cut oats fill you up and keep you going throughout the morning.

5 of 22

Lemon and Poppy Seed Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We can't resist light and airy lemon poppy seed bread (especially when it's been drizzled with a sweet vanilla glaze). So don't be surprised if your breakfast guests feel the same. Simply toss the mixed ingredients into your slow cooker and let it work its magic!

6 of 22

Crustless Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This prep-it-and-forget-it breakfast recipe is full of tasty ingredients, such as spinach, red peppers, and Gruyere cheese. Even better, the crustless quiche is topped with pieces of salty bacon -- yum!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

Ham and Brie Bread Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Forget basic breakfast casseroles! Our tasty bread pudding version is full of creamy Brie, salty ham, and savory dried tomatoes. But the true secret to the full-bodied flavor of this slow cooker recipe? Instead of regular bread cubes, we used herbed focaccia.

8 of 22

Pear and Chai Breakfast Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For those breakfast guests who let their sweet tooth rule the roost, this warm and gooey breakfast cake recipe will do the trick. Its lightly spiced chai flavoring and sweet pears make this slow cooker breakfast a crowd favorite.

9 of 22

Chile Verde Breakfast Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Filled with breakfast favorites, such as sausage, eggs, and green peppers, our slow cooker breakfast gets a South-of-the-Border kick from spicy salsa verde and jalapenos.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Fruited Irish Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The key to this overnight oatmeal is Irish steel-cut oats. Unlike rolled oats, these whole grains have been cut into pieces, which gives them a heartier texture. For sweetness, we've stirred in cranberries, raisins, dried apricots, and a touch of maple syrup.

11 of 22

Warm Pumpkin-Berry Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A breakfast pumpkin bread recipe that combines berries alongside brown sugar, maple syrup, and toasted pecans? Yes, please! And with just 15 minutes of prep before sticking it in the slow cooker, it's simply irresistible.

12 of 22

Loaded Hash Browns

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spice up this popular breakfast hash with all the fixin's cooked right in! Not only does this hash brown recipe have its usual potatoes, but it's full of yummy sausage, mushrooms, peppers, and cheese, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Slow-Toasted Granola

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this crunchy, fiber-filled granola the night before so it's ready to grab in the morning. Tossed with protein-rich peanut butter and sweetened with honey, this versatile treat is great on its own, sprinkled onto oatmeal, or layered with yogurt.

14 of 22

Sausage Gravy and Dumplings

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn your favorite biscuits and gravy recipe on its head with our no-fuss slow cooker version. Light and flaky dumplings take the place of biscuits atop sausage gravy in this easy breakfast recipe.

15 of 22

Apple-Spiked Monkey Bread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our apple-infused monkey bread recipe is warm, gooey, and scrumptious. But the best part? The cake pulls apart into individual bites -- which means eating this breakfast recipe is fun, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Raspberry Cocoa with Chocolate-Hazelnut Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Perfect for brunch, this indulgent hot cocoa is an adults-only treat! A splash of raspberry liqueur, chocolate-hazelnut whipped cream, and fresh raspberries combine for an elegant drink served straight from the slow cooker.

17 of 22

Creme Brulee French Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Start your morning on a sweet note with a scrumptious six-ingredient French toast casserole. Caramel ice cream topping drizzled on top adds an extra layer of sweetness to this slow cooker breakfast.

18 of 22

Ham, Gouda, and Potato Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the diner for your morning meal and prepare this cheesy breakfast ham bake at home. Potatoes, ham, red peppers, and eggs perch atop toasted English muffins to make this hearty breakfast recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Sherried Fruit

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pineapple, plums, pears, and apples make up this sherried fruit recipe that can be served atop oatmeal, pancakes, or waffles. Just chop the fruit, prep the brown sugar sweetener, and pop it all into your slow cooker!

20 of 22

Bittersweet Hot Chocolate

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This rich and creamy hot chocolate recipe requires just 5 minutes of prep time before simmering in your slow cooker. Don't forget to top this steamy drink with sweet marshmallows to finish!

21 of 22

Maple Brunch Cake with Apples and Cranberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Have cake for breakfast! Your guests will love this brunch-perfect treat topped with caramelized apples and studded with tart cranberries. With just 238 calories a slice, it's a guilt-free treat to start your morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

Mulled Cranberry Punch

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When there's a chill in the air, serve up this ruby-red drink brimming with the warm flavors of cinnamon, cloves, and allspice. Add a citrusy spin with fresh orange slices.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next