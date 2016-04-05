Zucchini Bread Recipes That Make Eating Veggies Even Sweeter
Chocolate Zucchini Bread
At first glance, chocolate and squash might seem like a strange pair. But the sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon in this quick bread make this a dream duo. Part of the chocolate gets folded into the chocolate chip zucchini bread batter itself, and the other half is melted and drizzled on top of the baked loaf. Once you taste this chocolate zucchini bread, you might wonder why you ever made it any other way.
Classic Zucchini Bread
This two-loaf recipe proves that the classics are always favorites. When the market is brimming with zucchini, look for the small ones to make moist zucchini bread; they're young and their skins are extra tender. Then shred them, combine with the sweet batter, and dress the loaf up with walnuts or pecans for a satisfying nutty, salty element in each bite.
Dilled Zucchini Bread
Zucchini isn't the only ingredient you can use from your garden to make the best zucchini bread. Sprinkle in some fresh-picked dill to give your bread a big boost of flavor. (Yes, we’ll admit we’re obsessed with cooking with fresh herbs.) The bright dill accents the nutty whole wheat flour and pecans beautifully.
Gluten-Free Zucchini Bread
Avoiding wheat? No problem, thanks to this gluten-free zucchini bread. Opt for gluten-free rolled oats and flour, along with Greek yogurt, chopped walnuts, and plenty of fresh zucchini to make this bread a treat everyone can enjoy.
Honey-Zucchini Bread
On those mornings when you can’t quite decide between a bowl of raisin-crowned granola or a slice or two of quick bread, we say, “You deserve both!” That was what the Test Kitchen had in mind when they developed this healthy zucchini bread recipe. Each loaf is sweetened with honey (which is also great for your skin, by the way) and gets a pleasant crunch by way of walnuts in the batter and granola on top.
Mom's Zucchini-Carrot Bread
Two veggies are better than one when it comes to Mom's homemade bread. We've combined the classics, zucchini and carrot, to make a comforting breakfast. Since it’s “baked” in your slow cooker, this is one of the easiest zucchini bread recipes around.
Zucchini-Oat Bread
Applesauce, rolled oats, nuts, and raisins combine with garden-fresh zucchini to make a tasty and hearty loaf of bread. This zucchini bread with applesauce “is even better heated a little in the microwave with butter on the slices before eating. Will definitely be making it again!” raves BH&G home baker Karen S.
Zucchini-Banana Snack Cake
Call this zucchini-banana bread “cake” and even picky eaters will be asking for a slice. Creamy bananas add soft, fruity flavor to these zucchini bars, while mini chocolate chips satisfy sweet cravings. Best of all, you can enjoy the bars for fewer than 120 calories per square.
Spiced Nuts & Zucchini Corn Bread
Part cheesy corn bread, part super-moist zucchini bread, this unique recipe is one of our favorite sweet and savory options. Spiced mixed nuts liven up this golden zucchini corn bread, while applesauce lends natural sweetness and a soft, irresistible texture. Try baking this recipe as single-serving zucchini bread muffins for a simple, shareable side dish that we love to pair with a hearty chili recipe or any saucy barbecue fare.