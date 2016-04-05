On those mornings when you can’t quite decide between a bowl of raisin-crowned granola or a slice or two of quick bread, we say, “You deserve both!” That was what the Test Kitchen had in mind when they developed this healthy zucchini bread recipe. Each loaf is sweetened with honey (which is also great for your skin, by the way) and gets a pleasant crunch by way of walnuts in the batter and granola on top.