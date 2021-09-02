Sourdough Scoring Techniques to Make Beautiful, Bakery-Level Loaves

As sourdough rapidly rises during baking, the dough will expand and crack open in the weakest spots. Scoring sourdough directs the expansion and shape of your final bread loaf by creating intentional weak spots. If you skip scoring, the bread will still crack open, it will just happen in unexpected areas with no kind of pattern. For a high-end look you can try scoring designs in your sourdough dough, or keep things simple with a few basic cuts to allow expansion. A lame (pronounced LAHM) is the most common tool for sourdough scoring, but if you don't have a lame, or don't want to invest in a whole set of sourdough tools, there are a few common kitchen gadgets that will do the trick.