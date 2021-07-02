Sourdough Discard Recipes to Use Up Sourdough Starter You Lovingly Cared For
You worked too hard on your starter to just throw it away. These sourdough starter discard recipes deliciously use up your surplus starter.
If you're one of those talented home bakers who has perfected sourdough bread making (or at least has made homemade sourdough a time or two or three), you know all about using a sourdough starter. Making the starter is simple, but then comes the process of letting it sit and feeding the starter regularly. There's no denying it takes a lot of care. Eventually, after so many rounds of feeding the starter, you'll have too much, and you have to discard the excess. After all that hard work it's a shame to let any of the starter go to waste. Rather than discarding the sourdough, try making recipes using the sourdough starter as an ingredient (aka sourdough discard recipes) like these ideas that each call for at least a half-cup of sourdough discard.
Sourdough Discard Waffles
One of our favorite sourdough starter discard recipes is a fluffy stack of waffles, and after one bite, you'll likely agree. There's a bit of honey and vanilla in the batter to balance the tang from the starter. With their just crisp exterior and tender insides no one will be able to resist. Be sure to plan ahead though, once the waffle batter is stirred together it needs to be refrigerated overnight before cooking in your waffle maker ($30, Target).
Buckwheat Sourdough Discard Banana Bread
Is it even possible not to love a mash-up recipe of sourdough and banana bread?! Unlikely. For recipes using sourdough starter and a few bananas that are getting too brown on your counter, this sourdough discard banana bread needs to be top of your list. The buckwheat and banana flavors are the most prominent, but the sourdough discard gives great texture to the final baked bread.
Seedy Sourdough Discard Crackers
When you crave a crisp, salty snack give these seed-filled crackers a try. Eat them plain, dunked in your favorite dip recipe, or as a substitute for croutons on a salad. The cracker flavor is a bit tangy, but otherwise neutral depending on your seed and spices choices. Try a variety of combinations until you find your favorite to make any time you've got sourdough discard to use. For a professional-looking edge to your crackers use a pastry wheel ($13, Bed Bath & Beyond) to cut the squares.
With a few ideas of what to do with sourdough discard, you don't have to trash any of that well-cared-for starter in the future.
