Zucchini bread is good, but zucchini muffins have a leg up on loaves because they are individually-portioned zucchini bread you don't have to slice or share. Take advantage of zucchini season and make these zucchini muffin recipes for a quick breakfast or a grab-and-go snack. Oh, and each recipe requires no more than 30 minutes of prep time so you don't have to spend all day in the kitchen, unless you want to.

A zucchini plant can produce a whole lot of veggies. One plant may yield six to ten pounds in a season. So if you’re growing your own zucchini or have a neighbor or coworker with a surplus they’ve been kind enough to share, you may need some cooking inspiration for that bounty. There are a ton of ways to add zucchini to recipes, but perhaps the most enticing is in a zucchini muffin recipe. Use this collection of our best zucchini muffins to put lots of shredded zucchini to delicious use in moist baked goods. And if you have even more zucchini left after making your pick of these zucchini muffin recipes, learn how to freeze it for year-round use.

Lemon-Poppy Seed Zucchini Muffins Credit: Brie Passano

Brighten a basic zucchini bread batter with the addition of lemon zest and golden raisins. Then make your muffins taste more like dessert with the addition of a powdered sugar glaze. If you love lemon flavor, substitute fresh lemon juice (you needed a lemon to get the zest anyway, so why not use more of the fruit?) for the milk in the glaze for heightened citrus flavor.

Zucchini-Banana Flaxseed Muffins

This recipe tastes like an utterly delicious mash-up of zucchini bread and banana bread. Plus, these banana zucchini muffins have a yummy oatmeal topping, which sets them apart from any other zucchini bread muffins. Thanks to a helping of both fruit and veggies, plus whole wheat flour and flaxseed meal, these healthy zucchini muffins are a great choice for breakfast on the go or a tasty afternoon snack.

Savory Zucchini Muffins video still

Savory Zucchini Muffins

These savory zucchini muffins are a perfect breakfast on the go. they're portable and protein-packed (14 grams) to start your day right. This recipe comes together a little quicker by starting with a corn muffin mix and purchased hard-cooked eggs (yes, there's an egg hiding in the center of these easy zucchini muffins). If you want to make these muffins a little sweet and spicy, serve them with a drizzle of honey and hot sauce (or hot honey) on top.

Zucchini Cupcakes with Greek Yogurt Frosting Credit: Karla Conrad

Gluten-Free Zucchini Muffins with Greek Yogurt Frosting