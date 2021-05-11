16 of Our Best Quick Bread Recipes (No Yeast Required)
When you don't feel like kneading and proofing yeast bread dough, quick bread is your best bet for a homemade loaf without a long wait time. We've got sweet and savory quick bread recipes such as Irish soda bread, flaky biscuits, scones, and more. Think beyond banana bread (though we have delicious recipes for that, too!) and make one of these top-rated quick bread recipes.
Classic Buttermilk Biscuits
Ah, buttermilk biscuits. Whether paired with traditional gravy for breakfast or simply topped with butter to go alongside dinner, this is one quick bread that goes with any meal. Our Test Kitchen's classic recipe is hard to beat.
Currant-Orange Irish Soda Bread
When you need a carb fix stat, look no further than this easy quick bread ready in less than an hour. The basic soda bread recipe adds dried currants and orange peel for a sweet, zesty punch.
Best Banana Bread
What takes this classic quick bread recipe from basic to the next level? Roasting the bananas. Our Test Kitchen's trick helps develop a deeper flavor for the absolute best banana bread you've ever had.
Buy It: Wilton Bake It Better Non-Stick Large Loaf Pan ($6, Walmart)
Olive Oil and Rosemary Loaf
It only takes 15 minutes to prep this savory quick bread recipe. The fat from using both olive oil and butter really helps lock in fresh herbal flavor to every bite. A slice will go perfect with your dinner salad or as an easy side for pasta night.
Related: These Easy Pasta Recipes Will Be On the Table in Just 20 Minutes
Lemon-Poppy Seed Quick Bread
Lemon and poppy make a fabulous pair in this easy quick bread recipe. Follow the basic recipe or switch things up with our variations including tangerine, green tea, and lemon-cardamom.
Buy It: Blue Poppy Seeds ($6, The Spice House)
Corn Bread
Corn bread's sweet taste and slightly grainy texture are simply irresistible in our Test Kitchen's top-rated quick bread recipe. Our favorite way to bake chili's best friend is in a cast-iron skillet, but it's equally delicious baked into muffins or a 9-inch pan.
Buy It: Lodge 10-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet ($18, Walmart)
Strawberry Shortcake Scones
Scones are the sweet treat your brunch spread needs. This quick bread recipe channels summertime dessert vibes with a take on strawberry shortcake. We added ricotta cheese to the dough and the result is a tender, flaky scone you won't be able to resist.
Classic Zucchini Bread
Sometimes traditional is best. Allow your summer zucchini haul to shine in this amazing quick bread recipe. It requires 2½ cups of squash to accomplish but yields two delicious loaves so there will be enough for everyone to enjoy.
Related: Must-Know Tips and Tricks for Storing Muffins and Quick Breads
Popovers
Similar to the Yorkshire puddings served with roast beef, popovers are airy rolls with a rich flavor and golden hue thanks to the addition of eggs. Use a dedicated popover pan or bake in custard cups to achieve this simple quick bread's signature high sides.
Buy It: Nordic Ware Nonstick Popover Pan ($40, Williams Sonoma)
Dill and Cheese Beer Bread
Beer bread is perhaps one of the easiest savory loaves to achieve. So grab your favorite brew (which already has yeast), add some self-rising flour, herbs, and cheese, and soon you'll be noshing on a ridiculously easy slice. For even less hands-on time, try making this type of quick bread in your slow cooker.
Double-Chocolate Muffins
Chocolate lovers will rejoice as soon as these stunning muffins hit the table. Both cocoa powder and mini chocolate chips infuse the quick bread batter that takes less than 40 minutes to make from start to finish. The hardest part will be letting them cool before diving in.
Double Decker Pumpkin Bread
We can smell the wonderful warm pumpkin pie spices radiating off this amazing quick bread now. In one of our best pumpkin bread recipes, the loaf gets stuffed with crystallized ginger and a cream cheese filling before baked to perfection.
Related: Must-Know Baking Tips for Quick Breads, Yeast Breads, and More
Apple, Cheddar, and Bacon Scuffins
Ever heard of a scuffin? If not, you're about to have your mind blown. The mash-up combines apple, cheese, and bacon all while featuring the buttery tenderness of a scone and baked in muffin form. Put this incredible quick bread recipe on your weekend brunch menu.
Buy It: Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Muffin Pan ($20, Target)
Coconut-Lime Bread
Enjoy a taste of the tropics with a slice of this moist and fluffy quick bread. Melted lime marmalade serves as the easy glaze. Toast coconut flakes in the oven to achieve a nuttier flavor and golden-hue for your topper.
Test Kitchen Tip: For the best taste and texture, wrap and store quick bread overnight before serving.
Apple Pie Bread
The only thing that can beat a slice of old-fashioned apple pie in the fall is this insanely delicious quick bread. Buttermilk adds a bit of tang to the moist loaf. You'll love the nice crunch from nuts and streusel topping.
Whole Grain Sunflower Bread
Get your whole grain intake up with a loaf of this delicious quick bread. In addition to whole wheat flour, we added sunflower seeds and flaxseed to the mix for extra nutrients. Try a slice with a smear of compound butter.