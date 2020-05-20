I Made Bread for the First Time Ever and This Recipe Made it So Easy to Learn

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There’s a reason I’m not a food editor: I can follow easy recipes for things like cookies and muffins (boxed brownies are my true forte), but I really don’t know much about baking. If yeast is on the ingredients list, I’m out. I’ve always preferred to watch bread-making videos on Instagram rather than attempt the process myself. But according to my Instagram feed, making your own bread seems to be some sort of unspoken requirement of quarantine (in fact, over the last three months Google searches for ‘bread recipe’ have risen by more than 600%), and I started to feel like I was missing out.

One of the main reasons making bread has always intimidated me is the fact that you need to pay close attention to details like timing and temperature: As the girl who once forgot to put flour in her pumpkin bread, this seemed like a lot of responsibility. But with advice from our food editor and more FaceTime calls to my mom than I am willing to admit, I made my own bread from scratch (yeast and all!) and I’m proud to announce it was a success.

I decided to make the Better Homes & Gardens Easy Everyday Bread recipe, because it was straightforward and I could find all of the ingredients. It’s a light bread that would pair well with a cozy soup recipe or served alongside a tasty pasta dish. And the best part? It was actually easy to make!

Image zoom Emily VanSchmus

Once I had the yeast in my hands, I read through the recipe and did a little research before mixing up the dough. As I was watching Chrissy Teigen make pizza dough on Instagram stories a few days ago, I learned that the dry stuff inside my yeast packets is actually alive. Who knew? Heeding Chrissy’s advice, I made sure to stir gently and use water that wasn’t too warm. You’re actually supposed to use a thermometer to check the temperature, but I don’t have one so I erred on the side of too cool rather than too warm.

Once I got the dough mixed up, I let it refrigerate overnight. I’m not sure what I expected, but I was a little disappointed to find it didn’t look much different the next morning. But once I formed it into a loaf shape and let it rise on the kitchen counter for a while, it started to grow. After waiting the required one hour (it felt like much longer), it was time to put my dough in the oven. I set the timer for 25 minutes, but took the bread out after 24 because I just couldn’t wait any longer while the heavenly freshly-baked-bread smell filled my kitchen.