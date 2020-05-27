Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Since the pandemic started, we've tried easy recipes such as 2-ingredient bagels and banana bread in a mug thanks to viral posts from TikTok and Instagram. The latest trendy recipe taking the internet by storm is a 4-ingredient cookie dough bread recipe made popular by Bethany Ugarte of @lilsipper. A gut health blogger with a mission to create recipes that help those with digestive issues, Ugarte first shared the bread recipe on Instagram last September and again last week for everyone #quarantinebaking at home. Combined, the posts currently have more than 47,000 likes. The best part? The bread that looks (and tastes!) like cookie dough is paleo- and keto-friendly as well as free of grain, gluten, yeast, and sugar!

With no flour or milk present in this quick bread recipe, the blogger relies on a simple combination of eggs, cashew butter, and baking soda. According to Ugarte's post, "it's the easiest bread you'll ever make," so here's how to make it yourself.

How to Make Cookie Dough Bread

First published to her blog in 2018, the original recipe features Vital Proteins Vanilla Collagen Peptides ($35, Vital Proteins). Go ahead and add a scoop if you have it for some added collagen, which supports bone and joint health, healthy hair, skin, and nails. Use a no-sugar-added brand of chocolate chips such as Lilly's ($5, Target) to keep the recipe refined sugar free.

Ingredients

1 tsp. baking soda

4 eggs

1 cup cashew butter

Chocolate chips, to taste

Method

Whisk baking soda and eggs until stiff peaks form. Add cashew butter and continue mixing. Pour batter into a parchment-lined loaf pan ($7, Target), add chocolate and bake for about 25 minutes in a 350°F oven. Ugarte added extra chocolate gems on top halfway through baking for a little visual appeal