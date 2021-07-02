Bread Machine Recipes for Homemade Loaves at the Touch of a Button

Bread machines are making a huge comeback in the home-baking world—especially in the last year with all the extra time at home. The handy little tool mixes, kneads, proofs, and bakes perfect loaves of bread with minimal hands-on time. And of course, your kitchen will smell absolutely divine. No matter your level of bread-making expertise, a bread machine is an excellent way to get homemade sandwich bread, pizza dough, and dinner rolls on the table with just the push of a button. Here are five amazing bread machine recipes to get your baking journey started.