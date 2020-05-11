Banana bread is one of the first things I made when the pandemic started and I began self-isolating. It turns out that many of us are baking more than ever, and this quick bread is an easy way use up ripe bananas with ingredients already on hand. Leave it to social media to give us another trending recipe for banana bread, but this time in a mug. TikTok videos like this one from @becka.crowe show how to easily make a personal serving of banana bread with simple ingredients and a few minutes of cooking time in the microwave. After trying trendy recipes like whipped coffee and 3-ingredient crème brûlée, I knew I had to try this recipe next. Here's how it turned out and how you can make it, too.

How to Make 5-Ingredient Banana Bread in a Mug

For the flour, you can use all-purpose or a gluten-free flour mix, which is what I used. The TikTok video also had a tip to use 2 Tbsp. of almond flour plus 1 Tbsp. tapioca starch for a gluten-free option.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 egg

1 Tbsp. milk or dairy-free milk alternative

1 tsp. oil

3 Tbsp. flour

Dash of cinnamon (optional)

Chocolate chips (optional)

Method

Mash banana in a medium to large microwave-safe mug with a fork. Add the egg and mix well using your fork. Add milk, oil, and flour and combine. Add a dash of cinnamon and a teaspoon or two of chocolate chips, if desired. (I recommend both!) Microwave 2 to 3 minutes or until the batter in the center is no longer runny. Since this recipe requires an egg, the internal temperature should be 160°F. Let it stand for a minute before enjoying.

Like the 5-minute chocolate cake recipe I recently tried, I think this banana bread is a little bland as is, but I definitely enjoyed it with the addition of chocolate chips and cinnamon. Since there is no added sugar in this recipe, you'll definitely want to use a (very) ripe banana to bring in the sweetness. You could also add 1 to 2 tablespoons of sugar or brown sugar and a pinch of salt to really make it a sweet treat since you likely have these ingredients in your cupboard anyway. The texture is spongy, yet dense, which is a bit expected from "baking" in the microwave. The video recipe also doesn't use any leavening agents, so to get a better rise, you could add some baking powder and soda (⅛ tsp. each) to the recipe as this blogger did. As far as microwaving "baked" goods go, I think this chocolate mug cake one is the best I've tried so far.

I'd personally rather bake up a loaf of banana bread from scratch (because I find the process of baking therapeutic), but this is definitely an easy way to enjoy a quick breakfast. It's also beneficial if you're cooking for one and don't want the temptation of eating an entire loaf. Then again, you could always freeze it and save it for your next sweet tooth craving.