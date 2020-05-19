Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When the pandemic began, many of the essential baking ingredients quickly disappeared from grocery shelves. It seemed like everyone (myself included) wanted to bake homemade bread, banana bread, and chocolate chip cookies. Then the internet started going crazy over whipping instant coffee and shortcut recipes. One of my favorite trendy recipes I tried so far was making 2-ingredient bagels. Being able to enjoy a homemade everything bagel without yeast or proofing time is an instant win in my book. Thanks to social media, I realized this "miracle dough" could be turned into pizza, flatbread, and even donuts. There's actually an entire cookbook full of recipes using the 2-ingredient dough! If baking is your form of self-care while spending more time indoors, keep these variations of the dough in mind when your next craving strikes.

Master 2-Ingredient Dough Recipe

This is a 1:1 ratio recipe, so this can easily multiply to make as many portions you desire.

Ingredients

1 cup self-rising flour (Or make your own self-rising flour blend by mixing 1 cup all-purpose or gluten-free flour plus 1½ tsp. baking powder and ½ tsp. salt.)

1 cup Greek yogurt (It can be full-fat or nonfat, but you want a brand that produces a thick, strained yogurt so you don't have a soggy dough. Coconut yogurt can be substituted for a dairy-free option.)

Method

In a large bowl, stir together the flour and yogurt until combined. It will be sticky and crumbly. On a lightly floured surface, form the dough into a ball and knead 3 to 5 minutes until it is no longer sticky, but rather smooth and elastic.

Image zoom Katlyn Moncada

Things to Make with 2-Ingredient Dough

Using the recipe above, here are some of the delicious recipes you can make with the same dough. You'll probably want to have a bit more flour on hand for rolling and to prevent sticking as well as the extra ingredients for whichever recipe you choose.

Bagels

As I mentioned, this dough (originally a WW SmartPoints-friendly recipe) was my introduction to the recipe. They were so much simpler to make than regular yeast bagels and had a pleasantly chewy texture when toasted and slathered with cream cheese. One recipe makes four bagels, but you could double or triple the recipe to feed the entire family breakfast for a few days.

Donuts

Just like many of the trendy recipe hacks, 2-ingredient donuts is also making waves thanks to a TikTok video. In the video, Subintha of @itseightletters puts the dough into a storage bag and snips off the corner to pipe into hot oil. You'll fry the pieces until they are golden brown. Shake the warm donuts in a resealable bag ($15, Target) with a cinnamon-sugar mixture (like in our recipe) for a mess-free way to coat every bite.

Flatbread

A well-loved recipe on BHG.com for a while now (with a delicious avocado bacon spread), you can easily adapt this flatbread with your favorite herbs and spices. Add some cumin and garlic and serve with a bowl of hot curry. Or use it as a wrap for a quick lunch.

Pizza

My second time making the dough, I decided to make pizza and I was not disappointed. Lightly grease your baking pan and sprinkle with a bit of cornmeal before spreading the dough so your crust bakes up crispy and not soggy. Load it with your favorite sauce and toppings and bake at 400°F for 15 minutes or until the crust is perfectly golden and crispy. Want a portable pizza instead? Make lightened-up calzones in your air fryer ($60, Bed Bath & Beyond) by replacing the purchased dough in the recipe with your 2-ingredient dough.

Pretzels

Making homemade pretzels is a long process that I don't necessarily want to tackle in order to enjoy my go-to concession stand snack at baseball games. For this shortcut, divide your dough into 4 to 6 equal portions and shape into pretzels (or roll into a log and cut into nuggets for bite-size treats!) then brush with egg wash and a sprinkle of coarse salt. Bake in 400°F oven for approximately 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Image zoom RJT LLC

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls (especially this recipe using a secret ingredient) are one of my favorite breakfast treats to bake and totally worth making from scratch. However, if you don't want to wait for your dough to rise or you're out of yeast, simply roll out some 2-ingredient dough and make cinnamon rolls. Prepare them just like a regular recipe and drizzle with some powdered sugar icing. Depending on how large you cut them, a single recipe of 2-ingredient dough should yield about six rolls.