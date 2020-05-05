This Easy Bagel Recipe Only Requires 2 Ingredients (and No Proof Time)

When I started seeing 2-ingredient bagels using self-rising flour and Greek yogurt as the latest trendy recipe hack on the internet, I decided to find out whether they actually taste as good as the photos look. Spoiler alert: They are delicious! Usually, homemade bagels require a yeasted dough mixture that goes through a couple of proofing rounds to rise properly before getting a water bath (which sets the crusty exterior), then baked. I love to bake, but when it comes to bagels I usually opt for my nearest bakery so I can enjoy a chewy everything bagel without all the work. This two-ingredient dough is a SmartPoints-friendly recipe on WW (formerly Weight Watchers) that's been used for years when participants want carbs without sacrificing their points. But the short ingredient list is enough to entice anyone practicing baking therapy these days to make an easy, delicious bagel for breakfast. Here's how to make it at home.

Image zoom Katlyn Moncada

How to Make 2-Ingredient Bagels

Technically this recipe requires more than two ingredients considering you use an egg wash plus some seasonings. I used everything bagel seasoning because I love the salty, garlicky crunch it gives. But you could definitely go plain or create your favorite bagel flavor. I think adding some cinnamon and raisins to the dough would be lovely!

For the Bagels

1 cup self-rising flour (Make your own self-rising flour blend by mixing 1 cup flour plus 1½ tsp. baking powder and ½ tsp. salt.)

1 cup Greek yogurt (It can be full-fat or nonfat, but you want a brand that produces a thick, strained yogurt so you don't have a soggy dough.)

For the Topping

1 egg, lightly beaten

Everything bagel seasoning (or whatever seasonings you like!)

Method

Preheat oven to 350ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. In a large bowl, stir together the flour and yogurt until combined. It will be sticky and crumbly. On a lightly floured surface, form the dough into a ball and knead for 3 to 5 minutes until it is no longer sticky, but rather smooth and elastic. Shape the dough into an even circle, then divide into four equal balls using a sharp knife or a dough scraper. Roll each ball into a rope that's about 6 inches long, then pinch the ends together to make a bagel shape. Place each bagel on the prepared baking sheet, brushing with the egg and desired toppings. Bake approximately 25 minutes until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

Related: The Internet Is Crazy Over Whipped Coffee: Here's How You Can Make It at Home

A bit chewier than the average bagel, they're not quite at bakery status. The Greek yogurt gives them a slightly tangy flavor, which reminds me of sourdough bread so I wasn't mad about it. I think slicing them and giving the inside a few minutes in the toaster with a shmear of cream cheese is the perfect way to enjoy these 2-ingredient bagels with my morning coffee. After you master this easy bagel recipe, bake up some more bread recipes or try your hand at focaccia art.