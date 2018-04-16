Best Grilled Steak Recipes
Grilled Flat Iron Steaks with Chimichurri
Give flat iron steaks a double dose of flavor via a Mexican-spiced grilled steak rub and a cilantro-parsley chimichurri. If you’re lucky enough to have leftovers, stuff a few steak slices, veggies, and a spoonful of chimichurri inside of a tortilla for scrumptious grilled steak tacos.
Steak and Herb Tacos
This grilled sirloin steak recipe goes south of the border by way of a big handful of cilantro, plenty of chili powder, cayenne pepper, and queso fresco cheese.
Tip: For easily foldable corn tortillas, wrap a stack in foil and heaton the grill for 10 minutes.
Flat Iron Steaks with Avocado Butter
Herbes de Provence, salt, and black pepper are all you need to build this easy as one-two-three grilled steak rub. While the red meat cooks, stir together the remarkably creamy Avocado Butter to melt on top.
Steaks with Roasted Garlic
Smash roasted garlic cloves on grilled rib eye for a mildly sweet and earthy (and low-calorie) topping. Try this grilled steak recipe with garlic bread or garlic mashed potatoes to expand on the entree flavors.
Grilled Steak Salad
To save time and make the most of ingredients, the cilantro steak marinade recipe for this main dish salad is the same as the dressing drizzled over the finished bowl. If you prefer, swap a scoop of guacamole for the avocado slices.
Rib Eye Steaks and Peaches
Have you ever combined thyme and peaches in the same dish before? Now’s the time! Those two—plus, balsamic, butter, sugar, and black pepper—team up for a terrific summery topping for this grilled rib eye steak recipe.
Steak Remoulade Sandwiches
Philly cheesesteak meets beef fajitas in this 30-minute grilled steak recipe. To make it even quicker, mix up the creamy, salty remoulade as the sweet pepper strips and steaks sear.
Thai Rice Noodle and Grilled Steak Salad
Twelve ounces of grilled flank steak is plenty for four servings when you mix it with rice noodles and heaps of veggies and herbs. A Thai citrus dressing brings it all together.
Skirt Steak Tacos with Guacamole and Lime Crema
Instead of a saucy texture, the spicy steak marinade recipe for these tacos is a well-seasoned thick paste. Rub it all over the skirt steak and let everything chill overnight (or at least two hours). We pretty much guarantee you'll want to steal a few bites of steak before bringing these tacos to the table.
Steak with Fig Tapenade
The star of this grilled steak recipe (well, besides the rib eye) is the sweet and salty fig-olive tapenade. Save the ripest figs for a cheese plate or dessert; underripe fruit holds its shape best here.
Spicy Skirt Steak with Avocado Dipping Sauce
A refreshing dipping sauce of cool sour cream, creamy avocado, cucumber, and hot jalapeños jazzes up grilled skirt steak. Plate alongside a crunchy cucumber salad for a light yet satisfying grilled steak dinner recipe.
Cowboy Steak and Whiskey Butter
Here's a brilliant hack if you're not a fan raw onions or shallots: Tame them by soaking in whiskey or balsamic vinegar before draining and adding to herb butters (like this parsley version) or salads. Use the spirited butter blend to top this spice-rubbed grilled rib eye steak recipe.
Fruit-and-Fire Flat Iron Steaks
A pinch of crushed red pepper is the key addition to this six-ingredient beef marinade that gives these steaks a touch of heat. Grilled chunks of pineapple, nectarine, and plum temper the spice.
Lemon Butter Flank Steak
Lemongrass is a surprising ingredient in the herb butter topping this juicy grilled steak dinner. Along with cilantro, cabbage, bean sprouts, and green onions, the buttery topping gives this grilled flank steak recipe an infusion of Asian flavors.
Top Sirloin Kabobs and Avocado Sauce
A garlicky marinade gives these simple steak skewers unbeatable flavor. The fresh avocado sauce served on the side of this grilled sirloin steak recipe adds a touch worthy of a dinner party.
Tip: Granulated garlic and garlic powder (in this recipe) are made from ground dehydrated garlic; the granulated version is more coarsely ground. If substituting, use half as much powdered garlic as granulated.
Flank Steak and Plum Salad with Creamy Chimichurri Dressing
Use plain Greek yogurt and light mayo as the base for the creamy yet low-calorie chimichurri dressing for this healthy grilled steak recipe. If you like your plums even sweeter, add them to the grill next to the steaks and onion slices to caramelize the fruit’s natural sugars.
Tenderloin with Grilled Corn Relish
A rich and creamy corn relish and bacon add juiciness to this lean cut of meat. It looks and tastes extravagant, but this grilled steak recipe calls for just seven ingredients.
Tip: If you're substituting frozen corn for fresh, you'll need 1 1/2 cups to equal three whole ears of corn.
Steak and Tomatoes on Toast
Perfectly-cooked grilled flank steak can be on full display when you serve it open-faced sandwich-style. Allow the steak to rest for 5 minutes after grilling and slice against the grain for the most tender, juicy results.
Chocolate Balsamic and Blue Cheese Fillet
A cracked-pepper encased beef tenderloin is topped with a balsamic-chocolate drizzle and sprinkled with blue cheese to make a decadently rich steak grilled steak recipe. Serve with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus for a steakhouse-like experience.
Mediterranean Strip Steaks
The bright flavors of the Mediterranean—lemon, olive oil, feta cheese, and oregano—complement the smoky paprika and brown sugar in the grilled steak rub.
Tip: For perfectly grilled lemons, place them cut side down, directly over the coals, for 2 minutes.