The Best Pot Roast Recipes Ever Developed in Our Test Kitchen
Pomegranate Pot Roast
Talk about a holiday-worthy Dutch oven pot roast! This showy dish takes the rustic cut of beef and transforms it into an Instagram-ready entrée. Plenty of fresh herb stems (rosemary and thyme), vibrant and tangy persimmons, and ruby-red sweet-tart pomegranate seeds make the meal magic happen right before your eyes.
Sunday Oven Pot Roast
Whether it's a fancy family gathering or a simple sit-down meal, Sunday suppers are at their best when they start with a pot roast. Bonus: No separate side dishes are required when you serve this all-in-one meal. (Just maybe add a bottle of red wine for pairing purposes!) Juicy, tender beef and a colorful medley of sweet potatoes, carrots, and parsnips fill this tantalizing Dutch oven pot roast recipe.
Classic Pot Roast
Quite possibly the best pot roast recipe ever if you’re trying to follow in Grandma’s footsteps, this traditional pot roast is full of everything you love about the hearty dish. Tender melt-in-your-mouth beef, caramelized onions, red potatoes, and sweet cooked carrots—the gang's all here, in one crazy-comforting dinner. Garlic, Italian parsley, and white wine give the pot roast its classic flavor.
Chili-Style Pot Roast
On those nights when you can't quite decide between spicy chili and delicious pot roast, we say, “Have both!” This Mexican-inspired dinner starts with the traditional beef chuck roast, just like the rest of these top-rated pot roast recipes. From there, chili powder, pinto beans, Anaheim peppers, and cilantro infuse each bite with bold flavors.
Coffee-Braised Pot Roast
“Best pot roast I ever made!” raves one BH&G home cook of this Dutch oven pot roast. We’re guessing that’s because it’s surprisingly complex in flavor due to instant espresso powder, crushed red pepper, allspice, garlic, and crushed pineapple all making an appearance in the braising sauce. The sweet heat will keep everyone coming back bite after bite.
Pot Roast with Fruit and Chipotle Sauce
Beef and dried fruit: sounds crazy but tastes crazy-good. With just six ingredients and 15 minutes of prep, this is one slow cooker pot roast recipe you'll want to make over and over again. Its sweet-and-spicy flavor comes from a tasty mix of dried mixed fruit and chipotle peppers.
Caliente Pot Roast
Here’s the best pot roast recipe ever when you’re crunched for time. Follow our Test Kitchen’s lead and turn packaged pot roast into an impressive dinner in just 20 minutes. Fresh mushrooms, picante sauce, and sides like couscous and avocado add hints of Southwestern flair to the meal.
Chunky Pot Roast Portobello Soup
Fight off the chill on the coldest days of the year with this uber-cozy and delicious pot roast recipe. The magic happens in the warm, bubbly broth. The hearty, savory stew is full of tender meat, portobello mushrooms, and chopped red bell pepper alongside a base of rich red wine and beef broth.
Italian Pot Roast with Pasta
Craving a flavor vacation? Go global with this slow cooker pot roast idea. Use penne pasta and a tomato-basil marinara sauce to add flavors common to Italy to slow-cooked beef and vegetables. To give leftovers new life and cure your craving for a pizza recipe all at once (yes, please!), try our bonus step-by-step instructions for pot roast and olive calzones.
Soy-Ginger Pot Roast
This delicious pot roast is scented with ginger, soy, and garlic for an Asian-inspired main dish. The oven-roasted beef is succulent and perfectly seasoned with a mix of beef broth and soy sauce in the “gravy.” Pile it all over noodles or steamed rice.
Slow Cooker Pot Roast Stew
Think of this as beef stew 2.0. A red wine and rosemary marinade flavors beautiful slow cooker pot roast, while squash, quince, and hot cooked couscous round out the meal. Don't want to wait all day? Try making this pot roast on your stove top using the alternate directions provided.
Pot Roast Paprikash
Rich, colorful Spanish paprika is at the heart of many Hungarian dishes, and this delicious pot roast is no exception. The spice adds a sweet, smoky flavor to the saucy noodles and beef. Roasted red peppers lend another smoky punch to the sauce, while sour cream offers a nice balance and a luxurious creamy quality.
Saucy Pot Roast with Whole Wheat Noodles
Take a break from spaghetti and meatballs and savor this delicious pot roast recipe (plus pasta!) instead. The best way to serve this meat-and-tomatoes dish is on a bed of cooked noodles so it can soak up more of the juices. Simply treat the tomato mixture like marinara sauce, and dig in.
Spiced Pot Roast Recipe
After just 15 minutes of prep time, this slow cooker pot roast is ready to set, forget, then savor four (on high) or eight (on low) hours later. The tender beef roast tastes like you worked on it all day, thanks to apple juice and dried fruit that bring unexpected sweetness. Carrots, potatoes, and onions are delicious additions to the comfort food meal.
French Pot Roast
Prep this hearty, delicious pot roast in the morning before work—the bottled French dressing that marinates the beef and potatoes helps cut prep time. And because it can simmer up to 12 hours in your slow cooker, it's the perfect prep-it-and-forget-it weeknight dinner. Pro tip: Leftovers taste incredible as the star of a sandwich recipe for lunch the next day.
Maple Harvest Pot Roast
The secret behind the rich flavor of this Dutch oven pot roast? An irresistible gravy of Marsala wine, basil, garlic, and plum preserves. Potatoes, carrots, rutabaga, and onions make delicious sides that cook all in the same pot as the hearty braised beef.
