American Classics: Pot Roast

Careful seasoning and better browning are the best ways to make traditional pot roast even better. American cooking guru Scott Peacock shares his secrets for this family favorite.
Start Slideshow

1 of 13

American Classics: Pot Roast

This exceptional pot roast recipe from chef Scott Peacock features tender, melt-in-your-mouth beef and caramelized onions. See the following slides for his recipe and step-by-step instructions for getting it right.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Watch the Recipe!

Get all the tips in video form; just press the play button to hear from the chef and see how to create this classic pot roast.

3 of 13

Rub with Olive Oil & Salt

"The salt penetrates deeply into the meat to season it, and the olive oil adds its flavor," Scott says.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Brown the Roast on All Sides

"You really want to take your time here and get it brown," Scott says. "It's key to rich flavor."

5 of 13

Cook Butter and Onions

Cook and stir butter and onions with the browned bits left in the pan. Add garlic cloves.

6 of 13

Add Wine & Chicken Broth

Scrape the pan well with a wooden spoon to dislodge any browned bits from pan. Then, transfer onions and liquid to a heavy Dutch oven.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Bundle Parsley

Tie parsley stems together with 100% cotton kitchen twine and add to Dutch oven.

8 of 13

Place Roast Over Onions

Add salt pork and bay leaf to Dutch oven. Sprinkle roast with dried thyme and a few grindings of black pepper.

9 of 13

Cover the Roast

Tear parchment paper to fit interior of Dutch oven; lay over ingredients, tucking around sides of roast. Layer a sheet of aluminum foil in the same manner. Add lid and bake on center rack.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Prepare Vegetables

Peel carrots, turnips, and potatoes and cut into chunks. Peel garlic cloves and halve them lengthwise. Halve leek lengthwise and rinse well to remove any sand. Halve celery heart.

11 of 13

Add Vegetables

Remove pan from oven and slowly lift off foil and parchment. Test roast with tip of knife or skewer -- it should be beginning to become tender. Tuck carrots, turnips, leek, celery heart, and potatoes around beef. Return parchment, foil, and lid to Dutch oven and cook until beef is very tender and vegetables are well-cooked but still firm.

12 of 13

Finish Cooking Vegetables

Transfer beef to warm platter and tent with foil. Remove and discard parsley stems and bay leaf. Strain and transfer cooking liquid to a gravy boat. Return Dutch oven, uncovered, to hot oven and continue roasting vegetables until they begin to brown and acquire a glaze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Plate and Serve

Skim fat from the braising liquid and add salt and pepper if needed. Coarsely chop reserved parsley leaves. Pull roast into serving-size pieces with two forks; serve with glazed vegetables. Spoon broth over all and sprinkle with parsley.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com