American Classics: Pot Roast
This exceptional pot roast recipe from chef Scott Peacock features tender, melt-in-your-mouth beef and caramelized onions. See the following slides for his recipe and step-by-step instructions for getting it right.
Watch the Recipe!
Get all the tips in video form; just press the play button to hear from the chef and see how to create this classic pot roast.
Rub with Olive Oil & Salt
"The salt penetrates deeply into the meat to season it, and the olive oil adds its flavor," Scott says.
Brown the Roast on All Sides
"You really want to take your time here and get it brown," Scott says. "It's key to rich flavor."
Cook Butter and Onions
Cook and stir butter and onions with the browned bits left in the pan. Add garlic cloves.
Add Wine & Chicken Broth
Scrape the pan well with a wooden spoon to dislodge any browned bits from pan. Then, transfer onions and liquid to a heavy Dutch oven.
Bundle Parsley
Tie parsley stems together with 100% cotton kitchen twine and add to Dutch oven.
Place Roast Over Onions
Add salt pork and bay leaf to Dutch oven. Sprinkle roast with dried thyme and a few grindings of black pepper.
Cover the Roast
Tear parchment paper to fit interior of Dutch oven; lay over ingredients, tucking around sides of roast. Layer a sheet of aluminum foil in the same manner. Add lid and bake on center rack.
Prepare Vegetables
Peel carrots, turnips, and potatoes and cut into chunks. Peel garlic cloves and halve them lengthwise. Halve leek lengthwise and rinse well to remove any sand. Halve celery heart.
Add Vegetables
Remove pan from oven and slowly lift off foil and parchment. Test roast with tip of knife or skewer -- it should be beginning to become tender. Tuck carrots, turnips, leek, celery heart, and potatoes around beef. Return parchment, foil, and lid to Dutch oven and cook until beef is very tender and vegetables are well-cooked but still firm.
Finish Cooking Vegetables
Transfer beef to warm platter and tent with foil. Remove and discard parsley stems and bay leaf. Strain and transfer cooking liquid to a gravy boat. Return Dutch oven, uncovered, to hot oven and continue roasting vegetables until they begin to brown and acquire a glaze.
Plate and Serve
Skim fat from the braising liquid and add salt and pepper if needed. Coarsely chop reserved parsley leaves. Pull roast into serving-size pieces with two forks; serve with glazed vegetables. Spoon broth over all and sprinkle with parsley.