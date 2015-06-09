One-Pot Beef Recipes That Make Dinner Cleanup a Snap
One-Pot Beef Goulash
Comfort food doesn’t get much better than this. The sirloin steak, tomatoes, noodles, and more all simmer together so you can spend more time enjoying this one-pot beef recipe, and less time doing oodles of dishes. What really makes this goulash stand out, though, is one secret ingredient that will have everyone asking, “Hmm...what is that?!” Spoiler: It’s unsweetened cocoa powder!
Pressure Cooker Beef and Broccoli
For when you’re craving carryout but not all the calories and carbs that come with the classic restaurant dishes, turn to this one-pot beef recipe. That way, you control every ingredient (there are only seven required) and can keep it 100% Paleo, if you’re following that diet plan. Even better news: This beef entrée is made in is your Instant Pot or pressure cooker, so it’s done in less than 30 minutes.
Buy It: Instant Pot Duo($120, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Beefy French Onion Noodle Soup
Warm, comforting soup need not come from a can, and no, a DIY version doesn't have to be difficult. This beef meal is all made in the same Dutch oven or pot. Want toasted bread? (Yes, please!) Just toss that in the oven or toaster oven to crisp up, and melt some cheese on top as the soup simmers together.
Buy It: Lodge Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven, ($70, Target)
Spiced-Beef Sloppy Joes
The quintessential kid-friendly sandwich concept gets a grown-up twist in this one-pot ground beef recipe. Ground beef browns with a variety of veggies (frozen peas, fresh tomatoes, chopped onion, and more are all in the mix). Lime, cumin, ginger, and garlic transport the all-American sandwich filling to Indian cuisine territory.
Roast Beef with Beets and Chicories
Slice up a Sunday roast without filling your whole sink with dishes. This beef meal, featuring lean yet flavorful round roast, cooks in the same roasting pan as the earthy beets. Pair those with a creamy horseradish sauce and punchy chicories to awaken every taste bud.
Related: How to Roast Beef Perfectly
Rotini with Beef and Beans
Weeknight pasta just got a whole lot heartier, meatier, and easier; no boxed mix or packet of seasoning required. This 35-minute, from-scratch, one-pan beef recipe features Italian seasoning and chile pepper to give it a slight kick. Lean sirloin steak and fiber-rich whole-wheat pasta and beans boost the nutrition so you can feel good about serving this for a family supper.
Beef Stroganoff
“This has been one of my family's favorite meals for decades. I double it for the five of us, and we fight over the leftovers,” raves BH&G home cook L.H. Whether it’s the 30-minute start-to-serve time or the savvy shortcuts (beef bouillon, pre-sliced mushrooms), we’d wager that this one-pot beef stroganoff will become a family heirloom for you, too.
Chili
Thick, tomatoey, and studded with beans, this one-pot beef stew will satisfy even the heartiest of appetites. (A quarter pound of ground beef per serving certainly doesn’t hurt, either!) Crown your bowl with cheddar cheese, onion, sour cream, and/or crushed red pepper, and serve over leftover spaghetti to go Cincinnati-style.
One-Pot Spaghetti
Think spaghetti entrées can't get any easier? Well, this one-pot meal with ground beef can be cooked in just one saucepan. Mushrooms add umami while Parmesan and Italian seasoning help the 40-minute dish taste almost like it came from the stove of an Italian nonna (aka grandma).
Related: Our Best Classic Italian Recipes to Bring Home the Flavors of Italy
Mole-Style Beef Soup
Think of this one-pot beef recipe like a Mexican riff on hearty ground beef chili. Simply dump all of the ingredients in a Dutch oven and simmer for 20 minutes. Top each bowl with crumbled corn bread, if desired, and prepare to spoon this simple supper.
Slow Cooker Taco Meat Loaf
When half the family is craving tacos and the other half is more in the mood for meat loaf, turn to this one-pot ground beef recipe (that also features some ground pork as well). Instead of bread crumbs, crushed tortilla chips bind the loaf beautifully, and corn, cumin, and paprika give the slow cooker supper a hint of south of the border spirit. Serve with corn tortillas, a scoop of salsa, sliced avocado, and any other taco toppings you have handy.
Steak and Tomatoes on Toast
If you’re ready for a break from meat and potatoes, try steak and sliced bread. Sear the steak and tomatoes in a skillet, then toast up the ciabatta as the meat rests. Slice, assemble, and serve for a showy yet simple beef meal. Just add a side salad and dinner is done.
Buy It: Emeril Cast Iron Skillet, ($30, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Beef Tinga
Take taco night to new flavor heights. Beef, chorizo, tomatoes, and tons of spices combine to make this classic Mexican-inspired one-pot meat recipe that’s full of richness and just enough spice. Serve with tortillas and veggies of your choice.
Mustard-Herb Beef Stew
Nearly as easy as heating up a can of soup, this recipe tastes anything but basic. Meat and potatoes get bold flavor after simmering in the heady combination of dark beer, onions, thyme, and parsley. The Dutch oven beef stew offers, “deep flavor and stick-to-your-ribs comfort,” according to one BH&G home chef, who suggests adding crusty bread and a glass of red wine to round out the perfect winter meal.
Sunday Beef Rib Roast
Elegant enough for a holiday but easy enough for every weekend, this is one classic beef recipe that would make every grandma proud. The flavorful rib roast goes into the oven under a blanket of rosemary and bacon, and it comes out a hearty beef meal winner. Since the potatoes, carrots, spinach, and butter beans cook in the same roasting pan as the entrée, you don’t need to sacrifice any more time or dishes to add a side dish.
Braised Beef Shanks with Mushrooms and Olives
Gnocchi is good with brown butter and sage. But it’s downright unforgettable when topped with Dutch oven roast beef shanks. The potato puffs (or try it with cauliflower gnocchi!) capture every drop of the tomato-mushroom broth that flavors this cozy dish. A topping of parsley, garlic, and lemon zest adds freshness to the easy meat-and-veggie recipe.
Beef and Sweet Potato Pan Roast
Craving steak frites? This sheet pan beef meal is the more nutritious and just-as-delicious version. Tender, flavorful beef tenderloin teams up with white and orange sweet potatoes and cherry tomatoes. A bright topper of parsley, shredded orange peel, and garlic adds a fresh burst of flavor.
Beer-Braised Beef Short Ribs
Beer isn’t just for drinking. Cook with it! Use a can of dark beer and some beef broth to braise the beef short ribs in a slow cooker for a succulent, fuss-free dinner.
Related: How to Braise Meat