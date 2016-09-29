Healthy Beef Recipes for a Protein-Packed, Delicious Dinner
Sheet-Pan Beef and Sweet Potatoes with Gremolata
Meat and potatoes get a weeknight- and waistline-friendly makeover! This healthy beef recipe is lower in fat and higher in fiber than the usual steak and spud entrée. The key ingredients to make this meal magic possible: lean beef shoulder petite tenders and fiber-rich, vitamin-packed sweet potatoes. We’re also fans of the mere 15 minutes of prep time, making this showy dinner totally doable any day of the week.
Rotini with Beef and Beans
When you’re craving flavors similar to those beloved boxed burger pasta packs, turn to this healthy beef dinner idea. The easy meat-and-pasta dish pairs with kidney beans in this recipe that packs protein, fiber, and flavor—all brought to you by your favorite skillet. And all with much fewer additives and a lot less sodium.
Beef Taco Pie
Tacos meet their match (a pie plate) in this tortilla-crusted twist on a Mexican classic. Ready in under an hour, this savory pie is about to become one of your favorite healthy ground beef recipes for easy weeknight cooking.
Beef and Vegetable Biscuit Bake
Who knew pot pie could be a perfectly well-balanced addition to your diet? Thanks to this healthy ground beef casserole, with just 309 calories per serving, it can be. A boatload (OK, a baking dish) full of veggies—including Brussels sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, and onion—plus low-fat beef balance out the decadence of the flaky biscuit topping.
Barbecue Sloppy Joe Cups
Muffin tins = portion sizes made easy. Plus, lean ground beef and reduced-fat cheese cut down on some of the unnecessary fat and calories compared to traditional sloppy joe sandwiches. Start this healthy meat recipe with 90% lean ground beef and pair it with a big chopped salad and you have one vitamin-packed yet kid-friendly dinner.
Steak Remoulade Sandwiches
Part fajita, part cheesesteak sandwich, this healthy beef meal is full of so much flavor, it’s tough to believe it can be on your table in 30 minutes. Cornichons (tiny pickles), capers, bell peppers, and garlic -- oh yes, and juicy top loin steak -- make this way better than your average lunchtime deli sandwich. Plus, a DIY remoulade sauce gives the dish just the right amount of creaminess and decadence while keeping it under 400 calories.
Beef Lettuce Wraps with Miso-Yogurt Sauce
Spoiler alert: Your slow cooker is good for more than hearty stews, rich roasts, and cheesy pastas. A hands-off slow cooker supper can also be great for your health, as proved by this low-fat beef recipe. With just 239 calories and 10 grams of carbs in three oh-so-filling lettuce wraps, you’ll feel great about how much time you invested in making this recipe (just 30 minutes) and the delicious results (including succulent pot roast and a fresh mango and tomato topping).
Asian Broccoli and Beef
Why order takeout when you can make this easy, low-cal version of your go-to Asian dish? All this beef-broccoli dinner needs is 20 minutes of prep. From there, your slow cooker can complete the surprisingly healthy beef and broccoli recipe.
Beef Stroganoff Soup
Don't write off beef stew as solely a rib-sticking option for winter. Soups are the perfect way to meld tons of nutrients (and delicious flavor) into one dish. This healthy beef stroganoff, made with lean sirloin and piles of fresh mushrooms, does just that.
Southwestern Noodle Bowl
At under 300 calories and only 9 grams of fat, this is our kind of noodle bowl! How is this healthy beef recipe still the complete opposite of bland? Garlic, cumin, bell peppers, and homemade pico de gallo do the trick.
Flank Steak with Antipasto Topper
All this dinner takes is seven ingredients and a skillet (or a grill, if the weather is cooperative). Even better news? You can marinate and do much of the prep for this healthy beef meal up to 24 hours ahead of time.
Asian Burgers
You’ll flip over this Chinese twist on classic grilled burgers. Hoisin sauce, red pepper flakes, and five-spice powder give the healthy ground beef recipe some sweet-and-spicy flair. Pineapple, pea pods, and red onion take these towering burgers to new flavor heights (and add a bonus dose of vitamins).
Classic Beef Stroganoff
Yes, comfort food can be healthy. No, that doesn't defy the definition of "comfort food." And even if it does, we'll still take the delicious 300-calorie version of this weeknight dinner any day. Rather than serving over hot cooked pasta, try this healthy beef stroganoff atop a bed of zoodles. Trust us, it’s tasty!
Farro and Beef Stew with Roasted Vegetables
Little is more soul-soothing than spending a quiet Sunday afternoon over a simmering pot of aromatic goodness. Next time you’re craving a cozy bowl, consider this healthy beef stew recipe that’s stoked with plenty of protein and fiber from the chuck roast and farro. A generous pour of red wine infuses each ounce with just-like-Grandma-made flavor.
Test Kitchen Tip: In a hurry? Prep the entire healthy beef recipe ahead, then chill in the fridge up to 3 days or freeze up to 2 months.
Panko-Crusted Beef Roast with Hasselback Zucchini
While it looks like a pricey and splurge-worthy spread you might order at a chic steakhouse, this crunchy-coated roast and squash meal is only 322 calories per serving. With a nice balance of tender roast meat, buttery-textured Dutch potatoes, and stuffed zucchini, this healthy beef dinner idea needs nothing else to be a complete, party-worthy feast. Well, except for maybe a bottle of bold red wine...
Oven-Roasted Beef Tenderloin
Calling all keto diet devotees! Here’s a dinner with 0 grams of carbs. This dish certainly doesn’t have zero flavor though, as we call for seasoning the healthy beef tenderloin recipe with fresh parsley and coating it in just the right amount of olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Make-It-Mine Fork-Tender Pot Roast
Veggies, spices, and your slow cooker make this a super-tasty, super-easy dinner. Missing one of the ingredients? We've got tons of substitutions to customize this healthy beef dinner with what you have on hand.