Part fajita, part cheesesteak sandwich, this healthy beef meal is full of so much flavor, it’s tough to believe it can be on your table in 30 minutes. Cornichons (tiny pickles), capers, bell peppers, and garlic -- oh yes, and juicy top loin steak -- make this way better than your average lunchtime deli sandwich. Plus, a DIY remoulade sauce gives the dish just the right amount of creaminess and decadence while keeping it under 400 calories.