6 Beef Stroganoff Recipes for You to Enjoy the Comforting Dish at Home
Start with our classic beef stroganoff recipe, then give our innovative takes on the classic dish a try.
I've spent a lot of time in my kitchen in the past year making comforting meals, and there are few dishes I can think of that are as fitting as beef stroganoff. The recipe starring tender cuts of beef in a creamy sauce has been around since the 1800s, so you could say it's quite literally a timeless meal. While there have been quite a few variations over the past couple hundred years, most stick pretty close to the traditional beef stroganoff recipe first introduced in Russia. Here you'll find our Test Kitchen's best beef stroganoff recipes. We've got a classic beef stroganoff recipe as well as creative takes on beef stroganoff (think casseroles and soup).
Beef Stroganoff
This is it! This is the beef stroganoff recipe that will be your go-to when you want a quick, comforting dinner. Beef sirloin steak and mushrooms combine in a thick, creamy sauce made from sour cream and flour. Serve over hot cooked noodles, and you've accomplished an easy beef stroganoff recipe in 30 minutes.
Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff
When you don't want to stand over the stove, give your beef stroganoff 8 to 10 hours in the slow cooker. The stew meat and mushrooms get nice and tender during the long simmer. Then add the cream mixture toward the end of cook time and you're set. Serve with zucchini noodles instead of traditional pasta to keep the carb count down, if you like.
Gluten-Free Beef Stroganoff
Not only do most beef stroganoff recipes come with noodles, but there's also flour involved (as a thickening agent for the sauce). Here our Test Kitchen whipped up a delicious gluten-free recipe for anyone with allergy restrictions. We include a homemade noodle recipe, but you can also use your favorite gluten-free pasta to save time.
Beef Stroganoff Casserole
Casseroles are an excellent dinner choice for spending a cozy night with the family. To elevate the flavors of the beef stroganoff, this tasty casserole includes a bit of horseradish and fresh dill. Serve with a side salad to complete the meal that can easily be served on a weeknight.
Beef Stroganoff Soup
If thinking about the sauce in beef stroganoff makes your mouth water, definitely put this comforting soup recipe on your to-do list. All the classic flavors are here, just in a more spoon-worthy format. Oh, and it all comes together in one pot (yay for less cleanup!).
Smoky Beef Stroganoff with Cremini Mushrooms
What gives this beef stroganoff recipe a smoky flair? Smoked paprika! That lovely spice adds the perfect extra smoky flavor to every bite of this elevated beef stroganoff.
Test Kitchen Tip: Going meatless? Try our just-as-delicious vegetarian smoky mushroom stroganoff.
