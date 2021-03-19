I've spent a lot of time in my kitchen in the past year making comforting meals, and there are few dishes I can think of that are as fitting as beef stroganoff. The recipe starring tender cuts of beef in a creamy sauce has been around since the 1800s, so you could say it's quite literally a timeless meal. While there have been quite a few variations over the past couple hundred years, most stick pretty close to the traditional beef stroganoff recipe first introduced in Russia. Here you'll find our Test Kitchen's best beef stroganoff recipes. We've got a classic beef stroganoff recipe as well as creative takes on beef stroganoff (think casseroles and soup).