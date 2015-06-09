30-Minute Beef Recipes That Will Quickly Become Family Favorites

June 09, 2015
From fancy steak suppers to simple sandwiches, these hearty beef dinners are so delicious—and oh-so-easy to make, even on hectic weeknights.
Smoky Slider Skewers

Stick with 85 percent lean ground beef for these sliders so they stay juicy, even after being cooked through. Serve with salsa and guacamole to spoon onto the corn tortillas with the grilled itty-bitty burgers.

Upside-Down Pizza Skillet Casserole

Close your eyes and you might just believe you’re biting into a slice of supreme pizza. Ground beef and turkey sausage make this skillet casserole hearty and protein-rich, while a crunchy bread cube “crust,” melted cheese, and topping favorites (olives, onions, mushrooms) give this Italian dinner recipe all the slice flavors you know and adore.

Mediterranean Flat-Iron Steaks

Multitasking is key to finishing this gourmet steak dinner in less than 30. While the skillet-seared steaks rest (so the juices redistribute), saute the tomatoes and kale. Add a side of toasted baguette and dinner is served!

Copycat Smashed Burgers

Smash your quarter-pound burgers with a spatula as they grill to get that diner-like crispy crust—and to help them reach a nice medium temperature in a jiffy.

Beef Stroganoff

Hit the fast-forward button. Thanks to shortcut ingredients like bouillon and a method that calls for super-thin slices of sirloin steak, you can have this classic and comforting dinner on the table in just 30 minutes.

Moroccan Pita Flatbreads

Give leftover short ribs or steak new life on these hummus pitas. The tangy cilantro yogurt sauce is the perfect creamy complement to the rich red meat.

Beef Nachos with Blender Salsa

Cook ground beef and beans, then blend up the fresh tomato-cilantro salsa. Load both up on a layer of tortilla chips, sprinkle with cheese, broil to melt, and dinner is served! It’s seriously as easy as that.

Steak Remoulade Sandwiches

Rub top loin steaks with garlic just prior to grilling to infuse them with flavor. A zippy spread and charred bell pepper slices add to the mouthwatering sandwich party.

Grilled Steak with Cheddar Crisps

Your broiler cooks the flank steak with next to no mess or fuss. While it does, toss together the hash browns and cheddar and broil until crispy for a unique twist on "chips."

Saucy Meatball Sandwich

Rather than sweating over a saute pan on the stove, these meatballs bake on a roasting pan in the oven. Our secret for the perfect bun to meatball bite ratio? Scoop out a bit of the bread from the top half to give the sauce and beef room to cozy up.

Caprese Pasta and Steak

Make a meal out of this fresh Caprese salad by adding pasta and steak. Store-bought basil pesto is the perfect topping for the dish.

Skillet Lasagna

Extra-lean ground beef (93 to 95 percent) works wonderfully in this lasagna-flavored skillet dinner recipe, since you drain off the fat before stirring in the pasta sauce anyway. Rich ricotta and plenty of egg noodles balance out that skinny swap so this cheesy casserole is still plenty satisfying.

Reuben Sandwiches

Corned beef is the star of these cheesy grilled sandwiches, so snag some the next time you’re at the deli counter. Once you take a bite of this Thousand Island-dressed delight, you’ll be convinced that Reubens aren’t just for St. Patrick’s Day!

Stout, Beef, and Cabbage Stir-Fry

It will be tempting to sneak a sip of the stout beer you crack open for this recipe, but trust us: You’ll want every last drop in the sauce of this delicious Irish stir-fry.

Grilled Steak and Onion Salad with Blue Cheese Toast

Every aspect of this steakhouse-like recipe is prepared on a grill—the toast, the thin steaks, the onions—except for the blue cheese wedges, of course. Although it could be a good idea to toss them on the toasts during the final minute of cooking to get the cheese super-spreadable and creamy.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Salad

Take the all-day roast and slim it down into salad form for a diet-friendly—and weeknight schedule appropriate—meal. Toast up rye bread cubes for croutons perfectly fitting for this Swiss cheese-accented salad.

Beef and Blue Pizza

For a change on pizza night, cover your pie with slices of roast beef, sweet pepper, red onion, and blue cheese.

Southwestern Meatball Chili

A few supermarket shortcuts, including premade beef meatballs, help this spicy stew get to your table in just 25 minutes. Try it with a side of corn bread muffins if you prefer to dunk, or tortilla chips if you'd rather scoop the chili. Who needs a spoon anyway?

Beef Tenderloin with Balsamic Tomatoes

This steakhouse-worthy entree calls for just five ingredients, and you’ll be dreaming about the tender results for days to come. Try it with a side of mashed potatoes or grilled asparagus for the ultimate steak dinner.

Cajun Steak Sandwich with Sweet Potato Fries

Skillet-cooked steak covered in Cajun seasoning makes a great sandwich when topped with a ketchup-and-molasses mayo. Heat up a bag of frozen sweet potato fries for a speedy side dish.

Steak au Poivre

A little butter helps sear cracked black pepper into the steak, while a cream-base sauce made with brandy and beef broth tames the peppery bite.

Grilled Meat Loaf Burgers

Surprise! A scoop of peach preserves is the summery sweet element in the meat loaf mix, rather than ketchup. A blend of beef and pork or lamb makes the patties taste similar to Mom’s comforting recipe.

Peppered Steaks with Roasted Beets

A grill or grill pan gives these sirloin steaks that eye-catching pattern, plus since it's finished over medium-high heat, the meat cooks in a matter of minutes. While it does, steam the beets in the microwave for a fast-fix side dish.

Basil, Beef, and Barley Soup

This hearty stew is filled with chunks of sirloin, tomatoes, carrots, and barley.

Flat Iron Steak with BBQ Beans

Flat iron steak gets a kick with fajita seasoning. Pair it with barbecue-sauce-covered baked beans and corn bread.

Open-Face Italian Beef Sandwiches

Precooked herbed beef roast is the base for this flavorful meal. Pile on sweet peppers and provolone cheese for a sandwich so saucy it requires a fork and knife.

Pan-Fried Garlic Steak

This skillet-cooked steak is a crowd pleaser. Make it a meal by serving with garlicky white beans.

