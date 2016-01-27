Quick Ground Beef Recipes Ready in 20 Minutes for Low-Fuss Meals
Korean Beef Lettuce Wraps
You've seen the mouthwatering lettuce wraps on your favorite restaurant menus, and now it's time to make them at home (in under 20 minutes). Spice up this quick ground beef recipe with our favorite trio—sriracha, soy sauce, and sesame oil. The low-carb, protein-packed recipe makes a great light lunch.
Saucy Meatball Sandwiches
Meatballs in minutes? Absolutely! There are no frozen or shortcut ingredients needed for this quick ground beef recipe. Simply mix, shape, and bake before coating in tasty red sauce. Pile the saucy meatballs in hoagie buns and top with plenty of Parmesan cheese.
Buy It: Nordic Ware Half Sheet Pan ($10, Walmart)
Chipotle Chili-Cheese Dogs
A quick chili takes plain hot dogs and turns them into a home run. Flavor up the quick and easy ground beef recipe with bacon, garlic, and jalapeño. Load up each dog with shredded cheese and chopped onions for the ultimate at-home ballpark eat.
Potato-Topped Beef Bowl
If you love our famous BH&G hamburger pie, you'll definitely enjoy this quick ground beef recipe. Frozen mixed veggies and instant mashed potatoes combine to create a comforting meal that's easy enough to make for the family on a busy weeknight. A drizzle of melted butter and cheddar cheese makes those shortcut ingredients taste gourmet.
Taco Burger Sliders
There are a lot of boring burgers out there—these are not among them. We've spiced things up in this 20-minute ground beef recipe with salsa and taco seasoning. Enjoy the taco-flavor burgers with cheese and extra salsa.
Related: Ground Beef Recipes Your Family Will Request Again and Again
Summer Chili
A few shortcuts like frozen veggies and canned beans mean this chili is ready in just 20 minutes. Fire-roasted tomatoes and ground chipotle chile pepper provide bold flavor without having to cook a long time. Opt for extra-lean meat and reduced-sodium broth to keep this quick ground beef recipe a healthier dinner option.
Copycat Smashed Burgers
You do have time to make a fast ground beef recipe for dinner tonight. The trick to achieving your favorite restaurant's smashed burger at home cooking them in a skillet at high heat. Searing those patties at a fiery temp means perfecting that crispy exterior while keeping the inside nice and juicy.
Buy It: Lodge Cast Iron Skillet ($30, Target)
Easy Taco Salad
You can have a healthy dinner on the table in just 15 minutes. The trick? Make the taco meat the night before, and this salad's ready when you are. If you like, layer the ingredients in jars to transform the dish into one of our favorite portable quick meals with ground beef to pack for lunch or a picnic.
Related: Use It Up! Surprising Ground Beef Recipes Beyond Burgers
Stuffed Peppers Mole
Brown up a big batch of ground beef and use it all week. Shortcuts like quick-cooking Spanish-style rice and purchased mole sauce mean this healthy dinner is on the table in just 20 minutes.
Related: Our Best 20-Minute Dinners for Simple Yet Flavor-Packed Meals
Pineapple Beef Chili
It might sound like a strange combo, but one bite of this amazing chili is definitive proof that pineapple is the ingredient your recipe has been missing. With just five ingredients, this tropical-inspired quick ground beef dinner is going to become a regular item on the home menu plan. Enjoy it by the bowlful as-is or with a scoop of rice.
Buy It: Ceramic Coated Aluminum Covered Saucepan ($20, Target)
Beef and Cabbage Wraps
Go ahead and pass the drive-thru because we've got a 6-ingredient quick ground beef recipe you won't forget. These crunchy wraps have the fast-food flavors you love but with a healthy serving of protein and veggies. Wrap the tortillas in foil and pop them in the oven to get warm while you prepare the rest of the meal.
Related: 15 Vegetable Side Dish Recipes Ready in 20 Minutes or Less
Salsa Beef Sandwiches
This tasty sandwich recipe just so happens to have only five ingredients (one being water!) and is ready in 20 minutes flat. Simply brown the beef, add salsa, and simmer. The salsa gives these a sloppy joe vibe but with a little more zesty flavor.
Buy It: Granitestone Frying Pan ($30, Walmart)
Nachos
This quick ground beef recipe may not be groundbreaking, but we admit these are the best weeknight nachos we've ever had. After you make the taco-seasoned ground beef filling, use our topping suggestions as a guide for a seriously delicious spread for game day or an easy dinner.