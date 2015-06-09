Creative Ways with Ground Beef Beyond Tacos and Burgers

By Katlyn Moncada
Updated June 16, 2020
Blaine Moats
Looking for some different uses for ground beef? Rather than replacing the classics (think tacos, burgers, and meat sauce), we added exciting twists to your favorite ground beef recipes. For example, you might not have enjoyed a cheeseburger in soup form before. We've also got some brand new ideas to keep in mind for your next meal.
Bibimbap It Up

Blaine Moats
Bibimbap is a classic meat and rice dish made popular by Korea. We've changed up a bit by turning it into a baked version with some extra vegetables that can feed the whole family.

Transform the Cheeseburger

Blaine Moats
Rather than using the ground beef and cheese combo in a bun, make a hearty soup. Swap the chicken for ground beef in this shepherd's pie for dinner. Or enjoy a fun take on burgers and fries by turning it into a casserole or cheesy dip.

Make Meat Loaf They'll Actually Love

Brie Passano
Meat loaf leans toward the fancy side of the menu when it comes to ground beef recipes. Instead of making a classic, regular size loaf, opt for a mini size stuffed with cheese and packed with Italian flavors. The best part? It only takes 15 minutes to "fry" in your air fryer.

Buy It: PowerXL Vortex 7 qt. AirFryer ($120, Bed Bath & Beyond)

Go Wild with Your Sloppy Joes

Anita Green
Bring some class to weeknight sloppy joes. Add some bulgur and feta to go Greek as a creative way to use ground beef. Give your sammie some richness with deep porter beer. Or go Tex-Mex and fill up a fried taco shell.

Upgrade Your Taco Night

Blaine Moats
Taco night can be done in just 25 minutes by opting for a skillet taco pie with all the fixings. Try taking your tacos to Asia for a new take on ground beef with some sesame and garlic.

Revamp Classic Chili

Andy Lyons
Chocolate isn't just for dessert anymore. Try it in your chili for dinner tonight. A pinch of cocoa deepens the savory flavor of ground beef and highlights spiciness. Skip the beans and opt for a mole-style beef soup served with some cornbread.

Make a Ground Beef "Crust"

Andy Lyons
Give spaghetti the makeover of its life. An exciting ground beef recipe comes in "crust" form in this inside-out spaghetti pie. For another baked version, enjoy a spaghetti bake for a comforting dinner.

Create an Epic Mashup

Jason Donnelly
Food mashups are ways to enjoy more than one of our favorite dishes in one meal. Burger getting boring? Meet the pizza burger. Combine chili and mac and cheese in a cheesy chili mac made in the slow cooker or multicooker.

Buy It: Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt. ($80, Macy's)

Make Some Picadillo

Blaine Moats
Similar to a hash, picadillo is a traditional dish served in Latin American countries, Cuba, and the Philippines. While recipes vary depending on the country, there's usually a ground beef mixture combined with tomatoes, olives, onions, and garlic. Try stuffing it into a sweet potato or in this easy tamale pie for dinner. Or you can serve it as an appetizer in a dip or jalapeño popper form.

Wrap Up an Easy Dinner

Blaine Moats
Crispy fresh slaw and barbecue beef make for an easy 20-minute meal. For something different to make with ground beef, try making Korean-style beef to wrap in cabbage for a healthier dinner option.

Add Protein to Your Healthy Pasta Dishes

Andy Lyons
With spaghetti squash masquerading as pasta, you can have a Paleo-friendly spaghetti and meatball dinner. Have some zucchini squash on hand? Make some noodles and serve them with Greek meatballs.

