Our Favorite Apple Recipes
Cilantro-Lime Chicken and Sweet Potatoes
Play up your basic chicken dinner with ingredients that hit every palate: sweet-tart Fuji apples, spicy red pepper, garlicky Brussels sprouts, and earthy cilantro.
Bacon-Cheddar Apple Tart
This golden apple tart is topped with the crispiest of bacon and ultracreamy white cheddar cheese. Is it brunch yet?
Apple-Pecan Pork Chops
We can't hide it -- we're nuts about apples. Bubble them in butter, pair them with chops, then sprinkle on brown sugar and crunchy pecans for a fantastic fall dinner.
Cider Pork and Apple Stew
Fall calls for all things cozy, and we don't just mean sweaters. Whip up a bowl of soup you can sink into -- this broth-based recipe calls for five Granny Smith apples and a rainbow of in-season veggies.
Apple Cider Chicken
What You Didn’t Know About Cooking Pork Chops
The trick to sizzling pork chops? Apples and maple syrup. We'll show you how it's done!
Bacon and Apple Waffles
Everything's better with bacon. Dress up that warm plate of waffles with maple-glazed apples and bacon -- a combination so genius, you'll wish you thought of it first.
Pork Chops with Apples and Greens
Day-old bread makes great crumbs for a crispy pork breading. Top with apples and spinach in a honey-mustard sauce.
Stuffed Pork Chops with Apples and Walnuts
Stuff your pork chops with a savory-sweet apple filling for a delicious new dinner idea. Top with a creamy sauce infused with apple juice.
Ricotta, Gorgonzola, and Honey Spread
Load baguette slices with ricotta mixed with fresh thyme, rosemary, and Gorgonzola cheese. Garnish with apple slices for an irresistible appetizer combo.
Sandwich Secret: Apple Slaw
Forget the condiments. Meet your new favorite sandwich topper: apple slaw. Here's how to make it in 5 easy steps!
Beet and Apple Soup with Horseradish Cream
Let's get to the root of things: Food is better when colorful. Marry earthy beets and sweet apples in a soup so smooth and creamy, you'll be craving leftovers for days.
Apple and Sausage Rigatoni
This five-ingredient recipe pairs sweet apples with spicy sausage and creamy Gorgonzola cheese for a 30-minute dinner that's easy and totally delicious.
Apple-Zucchini Smoothies
Give green apple a new profile -- with veggies! Toss in zucchini, broccoli, honey, and Greek yogurt, then blend away. Your morning smoothie never tasted so good.
Apple-Bourbon Country-Style Pork Ribs
Fill your kitchen with the irresistible aroma of slow-cooked pork ribs simmering with apples and bourbon to create an easy, flavorful barbecue dish that only looks like you spent all day in the kitchen.
Apple-Bacon Burger
Mix ground beef, Italian sausage, and green apples to form burger patties. Top with apple slices and our homemade mayonnaise mixture for a truly unique burger recipe.
Nutty Gorgonzola Apple Rings
A sweet mix of candied walnuts, cheese, and honey tops apple slices for a quick and healthy snack.
Pork Tenderloin with Apples and Onions
Cooked apples and onions provide a mellow, sweet flavor that's perfect for pairing with a lightly seasoned pork tenderloin. This fall family favorite takes only 30 minutes to prepare in a skillet.
Spiced Pork and Apples
For a simple, flavorful meal idea, marinate pork in a ginger-packed Asian marinade overnight. The next day, bake your pork with apples and leftover marinade for a 20-minute dinner.
Pan-Roasted Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Apples
A five-ingredient chicken dinner? We're so in! Toss chicken, Brussels sprouts, apples, maple syrup, and thyme in a pan, then sizzle away.
Apple-Anise Pizza
Baked Granny Smith apples and shallots pair with the sharp, nutty flavors of walnuts and anise atop a crispy bread shell. Melty cheese and a drizzle of honey make this recipe perfect for a fall appetizer or snack.
Turkey, Bacon, and Apple Club
The classic turkey club gets a fresh makeover with the help of a thyme-mustard mayonnaise and tart, crunchy apple slices.
Apple-Buttered Sweet Potatoes
Fall flavors like pumpkin pie spice, apple butter, and dried cranberries liven up this autumn squash and apple side dish.
Apple Sherried Fruit
Whip up this delicious glaze for a fruity waffle topping served warm from your slow cooker. Brown sugar and sherry combine with plums, apples, pears, and apricots for a delightful fall fruit topping.
Apple and Cheddar Penne Pie
Mac and cheese gets an elegant makeover, thanks to a springform pan, which allows this cheesy pasta dish to become a crispy, eye-catching pie. Thyme and sliced apples make a tasty garnish.
Apple-Glazed Pork Loaf
A fun take on meat loaf, our pork loaf combines sweet apple chunks with baked apples and apple jelly. Serve on ciabatta rolls with sweet potatoes.
Apple, Ham, and Brie Panini
Tart green apples and savory cranberry sauce add a fruity twist to traditional ham sandwiches. Heat them in a grill pan, skillet, or panini press for a toasted version.
Curried Cider Pork Stew
There's a reason our slow cooker apple-and-pork stew recipe gets such rave reviews: It's packed with squash, carrots, and a hint of apple sweetness. Though optional, the sour cream, orange peel, and oregano topping is a worthy addition.