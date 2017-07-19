These Stuffed Mushroom Recipes Are Worthy of Your Next Appetizer Spread
Manchego-Stuffed Mushrooms
Savor the flavors of a Spanish tapas feast in a single bite. (Bet you can’t stop at one, though!) The cheese-stuffed mushroom appetizers feature nutty Manchego cheese, briny Castelvetrano olives, and earthy Jamon lberico ham for maximum flavor per ounce.
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
Yes, these mushrooms are filled with cream cheese and sharp cheddar, but as you might guess by the name, crispy bacon is the real star here. With more than half of a slice in each bacon-stuffed mushroom, every bite of these simple, four-ingredient recipe is loaded with rich pork flavor.
Avocado-Stuffed Mushrooms
If you like those fancy avocado toasts, then you’ll love these dressed-up mushrooms. They offer a taste of summer with avocado, red onion and toasted hazelnuts all tucked inside. We didn’t quite believe it until we crunched the numbers and checked them twice, but these vegan stuffed mushrooms also fit the qualifications to be keto stuffed mushrooms—making them ideal to share with a family or party that has individuals who are following different diets.
Mushroom Melts Stuffed with Chicken Sausage
To make your baked stuffed mushroom recipe more like a meal, pump up the protein with chicken sausage. Pair two or three of these Mediteranean-inspired portobellos with a fruit salad and dinner is done. The best part? These kale-loaded stuffed mushrooms can be on the table in just 30 minutes.
Italian Stuffed Mushrooms
Get your spice rack ready. These stuffed mushroom appetizers are seasoned with a blend of garlic, fresh thyme, and oregano, then stuffed with green chard leaves, ricotta salata cheese, and topped with bread crumbs. And when you start with 2 pounds (yes, pounds!) of cremini mushrooms, everyone will get the chance to try them.
Herb and Goat Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
Turn plain mushrooms into a fancy yet surprisingly simple party appetizer with the help of panko bread crumbs, goat cheese, and pine nuts. They look and taste so gourmet, your guests might think you spent all day in the kitchen. (It’ll be our little secret that the mouthwatering easy stuffed mushroom bites took less than an hour.)
Stuffed Baked Mushrooms
This is one of the best stuffed mushrooms for the indecisive—or if you’re sharing them with diners who have different preferences or food allergies. Are you in the mood for roast beef and blue cheese mushrooms or sausage-stuffed mushrooms? With 10 fillings to pick from, you can dress up your stuffed mushroom appetizers any way you want. Choose your favorite filling or whip up a few different options.
Classic Stuffed Mushrooms
Sometimes you just can't improve upon a classic. Take this traditional and easy stuffed mushroom recipe that’s creamy, cheesy and garlicky—just like Grandma might have served at her dinner parties. The only challenge you'll have with this appetizer is keeping it stocked on your snack table.
Chipotle-and-Ranch-Stuffed Mushrooms
Dressing isn't just for salads. You can make mushrooms even more tempting by stirring in your favorite salad dressing mix with sour cream and chipotle peppers in these cream cheese-stuffed mushrooms. Corn kernels add a punch of color and texture to make each bite more complex.
Stuffed Mushrooms with Lemon-Pea Hummus
We know you're used to making hummus with chickpeas, but hear us out: Fresh peas can be equally creamy and delicious. Combined with fresh mint and lemon juice, the vibrant filling offers a big dose of springy flavor. Add a quick sprinkle of cheese on top to make the veggie-filled stuffed mushroom recipe a little indulgent, if you like.
Chicken-and-Raisin-Stuffed Mushrooms
Sure, these cheese-stuffed mushrooms have the usual bread crumbs in the stuffing. Then we took this classic and easy appetizer recipe to the next level by mixing in chopped chicken and golden raisins. (Psst...this recipe is the perfect vehicle for that leftover chicken you need to use up!)
Stuffed Mushrooms
Buttery bread crumbs, cheddar cheese, and crispy bacon are a terrific trio atop comfort food recipes like a mac and cheese casserole. Turns out, they’re pretty tasty tucked inside your favorite fungi too. These bacon-stuffed mushrooms are piled high with all three before being baked to perfection.
Guacamole-Stuffed Marinated Mushrooms
We know just what your fiesta is missing: mushrooms! Sure, a stuffed mushroom appetizer may not seem like a classic Mexican starter, but it will make sense when you take a bite of the zippy marinated mushrooms and the creamy guacamole stuffing. No chips needed for this bite-sized app idea.