No-Potato French Fries
Avocado Fries
Texture is the name of the game in the world of avocado fries. Crushed tortilla chips make a crunchy coating around the soft fruit, and they crisp up even more in the oven.
Yuca Fries
Yuca roots are starchy and mild in flavor, making them a natural but exotic alternative to potatoes. Get classic crispness with a quick fry in vegetable oil.
Sweet Potato Fries
Baked sweet potatoes have fewer calories than regular fries, plus that hint of sweetness you love. Pair them with a tangy mayo-base dip for the ultimate party snack recipe.
Plantain Fries
Fans of thick-cut steak fries will love the just-crisp and chewy textures of plantain fries. Contrast their slightly sweet taste with a squeeze of lime juice.
Make Classic French Fries
If you can't kick the craving for a classic french fry, try this homemade version.
Jambalaya Fried Okra
Step up your fry game, Creole style. Okra, breaded in cornmeal and fried, makes a hot and juicy fry with a perfectly crunchy exterior. Spicy shrimp dip completes this Southern-inspired appetizer recipe.
Sweet-and-Fiery Polenta Fries
Sugar and spice makes everything nice -- even French fries. Toss crispy (and low-cal!) polenta fries in a sweet and spicy mix for bold, unexpected flavor.
Asparagus Fritter Sticks with Dill Mustard
Appease your fry craving and your healthy diet with lightly battered fried asparagus. Tangy dill mustard is ketchup's chic sister.
Crunchy Parmesan Sugar Snap Peas
Low-calorie snap peas get a crunchy makeover with Parmesan cheese and panko crumbs. Serve them while they're hot for tasty faux French fries.
Deep-Fried Pickles
Nothing beats fried pickles for satisfying a fried-food fix. Seasoned simply with garlic powder and black pepper, the tangy flavor stands out. Dipping in ranch is a must. For a more traditional fry shape, try pickle spears instead of slices.