Zucchini-Walnut Cake
No need to add icing--shredded zucchini and lemon syrup make this summery cake moist enough that you won’t even miss it! Just top with squash blossoms and this cake will steal the dessert show.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 13×9-inch baking pan or line with parchment paper.Advertisement
Using large holes of a box grater, shred zucchini. (You should have 2 cups packed.) Transfer zucchini to a clean kitchen towel. Roll up; squeeze out as much moisture as possible.
In a medium bowl whisk together flour, walnuts, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, and nutmeg; set aside.
In a large bowl whisk together eggs, sugar, oil, butter, vanilla, and citrus zests. Stir in zucchini and half of flour mixture, mixing well after each addition. Stir in buttermilk, then remaining flour mixture until just combined. Spread batter evenly in prepared pan.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean. Transfer pan to a wire rack. Brush top of warm cake with Lemon Syrup; cool in pan. If desired, top with zucchini blossoms.
Lemon Syrup: In a small saucepan bring three 3×1/2-inch strips lemon zest, 1/2 cup lemon juice, and 1/2 cup sugar to boiling over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat; let cool. Strain syrup; discard solids.
