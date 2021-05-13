Zucchini, Summer Squash and Chicken Salad

Rating: Unrated

Cousa squash is a tender summer squash that looks like a short, fat zucchini with pale green skin. It has a slightly sweeter flavor than zucchini. If you can't find it, simply omit or increase the amount of zucchini or yellow squash, if you like.

By Tara Bench
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Zest and juice the lemon (1 teaspoon zest, 3 tablespoons juice). Reserve the lemon halves.

    Advertisement

  • Place lemon halves and chicken in a medium saucepan. Add 1 teaspoon kosher salt and enough water to cover chicken by 1 inch. Bring to a simmer over medium-high (do not boil). When water is just simmering, cover pan, turn off heat, and let chicken cook 20 minutes or until done (165°F). Drain and let cool. Cut chicken into slices.

  • Using a mandoline, vegetable peeler, or sharp knife, slice zucchini, yellow squash, and, if desired, cousa squash into thin long strips or rounds.

  • Using a sharp knife, cut corn from cobs. Halve cherry tomatoes. Arrange chicken, squashes, corn, and tomatoes on plates.

  • In a small bowl whisk together lemon juice and zest, 3 tablespoons olive oil, the dill, an additional 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Drizzle over salads; let stand 10 minutes. If desired, garnish with additional dill. Serves 4.

Tips

Cousa squash is a tender summer squash that looks like a short, fat zucchini with pale green skin. It has a slightly sweeter flavor than zucchini.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 62mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 14g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 6g; protein 22g; vitamin a 359.7IU; vitamin c 32.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 8.2mg; vitamin b6 0.8mg; folate 59.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 124mg; potassium 793mg; calcium 36mg; iron 1.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/14/2021