Zucchini, Summer Squash and Chicken Salad
Cousa squash is a tender summer squash that looks like a short, fat zucchini with pale green skin. It has a slightly sweeter flavor than zucchini. If you can't find it, simply omit or increase the amount of zucchini or yellow squash, if you like.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Cousa squash is a tender summer squash that looks like a short, fat zucchini with pale green skin. It has a slightly sweeter flavor than zucchini.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
256 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 62mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 14g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 6g; protein 22g; vitamin a 359.7IU; vitamin c 32.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 8.2mg; vitamin b6 0.8mg; folate 59.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 124mg; potassium 793mg; calcium 36mg; iron 1.3mg.