Zucchini-Parmesan Pancakes
Ingredients
Directions
Trim and coarsely shred zucchini (you should have about 5 cups). In a large bowl toss together zucchini and salt. Transfer to a colander or sieve. Place a plate or 9-inch pie plate on top of zucchini and weight down with a few unopened cans of food or another bowl. Let drain in the sink or over a bowl for 10 minutes; discard liquid. Pat zucchini dry with paper towels.Advertisement
In the large bowl combine eggs and garlic. Stir in flour, cheese, onion, and pepper just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Stir in shredded zucchini just until combined (batter will be thick).
For each pancake, spoon 1 rounded tablespoon of the batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet, spreading to form a 3-inch circle. Cook over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until pancakes are golden brown. Turn over when surfaces are bubbly and edges are slightly dry. (Reduce heat to medium-low if pancakes brown too quickly.) Keep pancakes warm in a 300°F oven while cooking the remaining pancakes. If desired, serve with sour cream.
To Make Ahead:
Cool pancakes completely. Layer between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight freezer container. Seal and freeze for up to 2 months. To serve, preheat oven to 425°F. Place frozen pancakes in a single layer on a greased baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until heated through and slightly crisp.