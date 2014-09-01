Zucchini-Corn Soup with Crispy Bacon
Grab a spoon for a taste of a healthy soup recipe that's pure summer. Zucchini, corn, and fresh thyme are the seasonal stars in this homemade soup recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Remove husks from ears of corn. Scrub with a stiff brush to remove silks; rinse. Cut kernels from corn cobs; reserve kernels and cobs.Advertisement
In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, salt, and pepper; cook about 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in thyme and garlic; cook and stir about 30 seconds or until garlic is fragrant. Add broth, bay leaf, and the reserved corn cobs.
Bring mixture to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Stir in zucchini and the reserved corn kernels. Simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes more or just until zucchini is tender. Remove and discard corn cobs and bay leaf. Sprinkle each serving with bacon.
*Tip:
To make this soup even faster, use 1 1/2 cups frozen whole kernel corn, thawed, in place of the ears of corn. Prepare as directed, except omit Step 1. Note: If using frozen corn, the soup will have a slightly thinner consistency.