Zucchini-Corn Soup with Andouille

In summer months, you can't beat the flavor of this soup made with fresh corn-on-the-cob, but to speed things up or when sweet corn is not in season you can substitute 1 1/2 cups frozen corn.

By Raquel Pelzel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

35 mins
4
  • Remove husks and silks from corn; rinse. Cut kernels from corn cobs; reserve cobs.

  • In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium. Add onion, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper; cook about 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in thyme and garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds or until garlic is fragrant. Add chicken broth, bay leaf, and, if using, reserved corn cobs.

  • Bring mixture to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Stir in zucchini, corn kernels, and sausage. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes more or just until zucchini is tender. Remove and discard corn cobs and bay leaf. If desired, top soup with additional thyme. Serves 4.

To make this soup even faster, use 1 1/2 cups frozen whole kernel corn, thawed, in place of the ears of corn. Prepare as directed, except omit Step 1. Note: If using frozen corn, the soup will have a slightly thinner consistency.

218 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 880mg; potassium 479mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 3g; sugar 8g; protein 15g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 456IU; vitamin c 25mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 56mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 27mg; iron 2mg.
