Zucchini-Chorizo Sweet Corn Bake

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Bloggers Matt and Naomi Robinson serve up this veggie- and meat-packed dish when they need to serve a crowd. It serves 12!

By Matt and Naomi Robinson
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly butter a 2-quart baking dish. Place zucchini in a colander. Sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. Let stand 20 minutes. Blot dry with paper towels.

  • Meanwhile, heat a 10-inch skillet over medium. Add chorizo. Cook and stir 5 to 7 minutes until cooked through. Drain in a colander. Transfer to paper towels; blot dry.

  • In a large bowl whisk together eggs, yolks, milk, garlic powder, onion powder, and 1/2 tsp. black pepper.

  • Spread half of the chorizo in an even layer in prepared dish. Top with half the zucchini, corn, and cheeses. Pour half the egg mixture on top. Repeat layers. Bake, uncovered, 40 minutes or until just set and top begins to turn golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serves 12.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; 20 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 138 mg cholesterol; 594 mg sodium. 402 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 492 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 37 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 190 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (6)

lphowery
Rating: 5.0 stars
07/27/2019
Good!!! Really good!! Nice light good flavor! My husband loved it. I don’t think it’ll serve 12 though!! Made it exactly as recipe but used a bit more chorizo as it came in 9 oz packages. Yum !!!
micastorergma
Rating: 4.0 stars
08/19/2019
This had really good flavor. I used ground linguisa instead of chorizo and added a can of beans. My only issue was that it was a little soupy.
