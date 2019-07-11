Zucchini-Chorizo Sweet Corn Bake

Rating: 5.0 stars Good!!! Really good!! Nice light good flavor! My husband loved it. I don’t think it’ll serve 12 though!! Made it exactly as recipe but used a bit more chorizo as it came in 9 oz packages. Yum !!!

Rating: 5.0 stars Super delicious! My husband loved it !! I added more chorizo just because I had it... otherwise stuck with the recipe. Doubt it’d serve 12 though!! Everyone says “ you gotta make this again “ !!

Rating: 4.0 stars This had really good flavor. I used ground linguisa instead of chorizo and added a can of beans. My only issue was that it was a little soupy.

