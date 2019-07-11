Zucchini-Chorizo Sweet Corn Bake
Bloggers Matt and Naomi Robinson serve up this veggie- and meat-packed dish when they need to serve a crowd. It serves 12!
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly butter a 2-quart baking dish. Place zucchini in a colander. Sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. Let stand 20 minutes. Blot dry with paper towels.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, heat a 10-inch skillet over medium. Add chorizo. Cook and stir 5 to 7 minutes until cooked through. Drain in a colander. Transfer to paper towels; blot dry.
-
In a large bowl whisk together eggs, yolks, milk, garlic powder, onion powder, and 1/2 tsp. black pepper.
-
Spread half of the chorizo in an even layer in prepared dish. Top with half the zucchini, corn, and cheeses. Pour half the egg mixture on top. Repeat layers. Bake, uncovered, 40 minutes or until just set and top begins to turn golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serves 12.