Zucchini and Tomato Frittata
Celebrate summer produce in this caramelized vegetable frittata recipe. Crunchy walnuts and melty Mozzarella join the zucchini and tomatoes to make this baked egg dish stand out among the brunch competition.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat broiler. In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, salt, and crushed red pepper. Heat olive oil in a 10-inch oven-going skillet over medium-high heat. Layer zucchini slices on bottom of skillet in an even layer. Cook for 3 minutes, turning once. Top with cherry tomatoes. Pour egg mixture over vegetables in skillet. Top with mozzarella balls and walnuts. Cook over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until sides begin to set, lifting with a spatula to allow the uncooked portion to run underneath.
Broil 4 inches from the heat for 2 to 3 minutes more or until set. Cut into wedges to serve.
Serving Suggestions:
Serve with tomatoes slices and basil leaves and drizzle with additional olive oil.