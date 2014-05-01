Zucchini and Tomato Frittata

Rating: 4.48 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Celebrate summer produce in this caramelized vegetable frittata recipe. Crunchy walnuts and melty Mozzarella join the zucchini and tomatoes to make this baked egg dish stand out among the brunch competition.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, salt, and crushed red pepper. Heat olive oil in a 10-inch oven-going skillet over medium-high heat. Layer zucchini slices on bottom of skillet in an even layer. Cook for 3 minutes, turning once. Top with cherry tomatoes. Pour egg mixture over vegetables in skillet. Top with mozzarella balls and walnuts. Cook over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until sides begin to set, lifting with a spatula to allow the uncooked portion to run underneath.

  • Broil 4 inches from the heat for 2 to 3 minutes more or until set. Cut into wedges to serve.

Serving Suggestions:

Serve with tomatoes slices and basil leaves and drizzle with additional olive oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; 22 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 382 mg cholesterol; 334 mg sodium. 320 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 920 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 68 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 148 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

sirenlorelei
Rating: Unrated
11/23/2015
This is one of the easiest and fastest frittatas I have ever made. Using a cast iron skillet for this makes it even easier. I personally will add a little salt sprinkle on the zucchini while they are cooking just because i felt that their flavor was lost (I LOVE fried zucchini) and possibly just a small sprinkle on the tomatoes before i dump the eggs in. Otherwise, fantastic!
