Zucchini and Feta Frittata

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Sweet marjoram and salty feta cheese punch up the flavor in this hearty vegetarian brunch recipe.

By Domenica Marchetti
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. In a 10-inch nonstick oven-going skillet heat olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until softened. Add zucchini and 1 tsp. of the marjoram; toss gently to coat with butter mixture. Spread zucchini in a single layer in skillet; cook 10 to 15 minutes or until tender and browned in spots, turning gently once or twice.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl whisk together eggs, salt, black pepper, and the remaining marjoram. Pour egg mixture into skillet; top with feta. Reduce heat to low; cook, without stirring, 12 minutes or until top is just set.

  • Broil frittata 4 to 5 inches from heat 3 to 4 minutes or until top is set and browned. Remove from oven; let stand 1 minute. Transfer frittata to a serving platter; let stand 10 minutes. Top with additional feta cheese and marjoram. Serve with ciabatta slices spread with mayonnaise.

  • TIP: In Italian cooking marjoram and oregano are interchangeable. If you’re oregano-ed out, marjoram lends sweet pine and citrus notes to dishes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; 25 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 282 mg cholesterol; 730 mg sodium. 324 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 712 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 207 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

