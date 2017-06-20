Zucchini and Feta Frittata

Preheat broiler. In a 10-inch nonstick oven-going skillet heat olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until softened. Add zucchini and 1 tsp. of the marjoram; toss gently to coat with butter mixture. Spread zucchini in a single layer in skillet; cook 10 to 15 minutes or until tender and browned in spots, turning gently once or twice.