Zoodle Pizza Casserole

Rating: 4.29 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Kid friendly dinner, meet fresh veggies and healthy ingredients. The result? Nutrient-packed meals the little ones will actually want to eat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish with cooking spray. Using a vegetable spiralizer, julienne cutter, or mandoline,* cut zucchini into long, thin noodles (zoodles). Place in a colander and sprinkle with salt; toss gently. Let stand 15 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels.

  • In a large bowl combine eggs, 1/2 cup of the mozzarella cheese, the Parmesan cheese, flour, and cornmeal. Stir in zoodles. Transfer to prepared dish. Bake 10 minutes or until set and no excess liquid remains.

  • Spread with pizza sauce. Top with remaining 1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Bake 15 to 20 minutes more or until cheese is light brown.

*

If you don't have a spiralizer, julienne cutter, or mandoline, coarsely shred the zucchini, or halve the zucchini lengthwise and cut crosswise into 1/4-inch pieces. Continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; 10 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 75 mg cholesterol; 678 mg sodium. 430 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 633 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 49 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 280 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

hearthlite
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2018
This was good and when I entered in WW Flex program. It only came up as 5 points per serving. Could even make less if you use turkey pepperoni or turkey sausage. Really liked!
