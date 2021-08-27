Yucatán-Style Fish Tacos

These slow-cooker tacos feature annatto, which comes from the seeds of the achiote tree and gives the fish in this dish it's sunny color.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

hands-on:
15 mins
slow-cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 tacos
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Cut into four serving-size pieces. Rinse fish; pat dry. Place in a 4- to 6-qt. slow cooker. In a small bowl whisk together next nine ingredients (through oregano). Pour mixture over fish, gently rearranging fish to coat. Cover and cook on low 3 hours or high 1 1/2 hours or until fish flakes easily.

  • Using a slotted spoon, spoon fish onto tortillas. If desired, drizzle with some of the cooking liquid. Top with cabbage, cilantro, and, if desired, hot pepper sauce.

Per Serving:
197 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 36mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 1g; protein 18g; vitamin a 183.7IU; vitamin c 9.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 2.5mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 11mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 271mg; potassium 409mg; calcium 57mg; iron 1.1mg.
