Yogurt-Feta Dip

Transform Greek yogurt into a delicious party dip by adding garlic, fresh herbs, and plenty of crumbled feta.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Use the flat side of a knife to mash garlic with salt into a paste.

  • In a food processor combine garlic paste, plain Greek yogurt, parsley, feta, lemon zest, and chives. Add lemon juice, tarragon, and olive oil. Process until well combined.

Creamy Yogurt-Feta Dressing

Prepare Yogurt-Feta Dip, then thin to desired consistency with 2 to 4 Tbsp. milk.Nutrition analysis per serving: 26 calories, 2 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 2 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 3 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 5% Vitamin A, 5% Vitamin C, 83 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 1% iron

Creamy Yogurt-Feta Marinade:

Prepare Yogurt-Feta Dip, increasing olive oil to 3 Tbsp. Season with salt and black pepper.Nutrition analysis per serving: 49 calories, 2 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 3 gm cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 5% Vitamin A, 5% Vitamin C, 86 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 1% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; 2 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 4 mg cholesterol; 130 mg sodium. 21 mg potassium; 1 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 269 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 6 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 31 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

