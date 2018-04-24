Yogurt-Feta Dip
Transform Greek yogurt into a delicious party dip by adding garlic, fresh herbs, and plenty of crumbled feta.
Ingredients
Directions
Use the flat side of a knife to mash garlic with salt into a paste.
In a food processor combine garlic paste, plain Greek yogurt, parsley, feta, lemon zest, and chives. Add lemon juice, tarragon, and olive oil. Process until well combined.
Creamy Yogurt-Feta Dressing
Prepare Yogurt-Feta Dip, then thin to desired consistency with 2 to 4 Tbsp. milk.Nutrition analysis per serving: 26 calories, 2 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 2 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 3 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 5% Vitamin A, 5% Vitamin C, 83 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 1% iron
Creamy Yogurt-Feta Marinade:
Prepare Yogurt-Feta Dip, increasing olive oil to 3 Tbsp. Season with salt and black pepper.Nutrition analysis per serving: 49 calories, 2 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 4 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 3 gm cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 5% Vitamin A, 5% Vitamin C, 86 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 1% iron