Yogurt-Chive Dressing
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl stir together yogurt, buttermilk, chives, dill, lemon-pepper seasoning, and salt. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Stir well before using.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
9 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 28 mg sodium. 8 mg potassium; 1 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 17 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 19 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;