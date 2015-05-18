Yellow Squash and Feta Grilled Toast

Rating: 4.4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 10 Ratings

Toast becomes a hearty dinner when you build in layers of flavor with an herby spread and a generous helping of grilled veggies.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a grill or grill pan coated with olive oil or nonstick cooking spray over medium-high heat. Coat both sides of the vegetables with nonstick cooking spray and grill 12 minutes or until just tender, turning frequently. Lightly season with salt and pepper. Cool slightly. Remove to a cutting board and coarsely chop.

  • Meanwhile, combine the cream cheese, garlic, and oregano in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Grill the bread for 2 minutes or until golden brown, turning frequently. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over each slice. Top with grilled vegetables, arugula, and feta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 735mg; potassium 287mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 2g; sugar 6g; protein 11g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 594IU; vitamin c 13mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 100mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 164mg; iron 3mg.
Reviews

