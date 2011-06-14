White Bread
Homemade yeast bread is fun to make and a great way to treat your family to a bit of wholesome goodness.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
To Freeze:
Wrap loaves in freezer wrap or place in airtight freezer containers. Freeze up to 1 month. To serve, thaw overnight. Wrap in foil. Bake in a 375°F oven about 10 minutes or until warm.
Whole Wheat Bread
Prepare as directed, except reduce all-purpose flour to 3-3/4 to 4-1/4 cups and stir in 2 cups whole wheat flour after beating 3 minutes in step 1.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
91 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 0g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 112mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 1g; protein 3g; vitamin a 10RE; vitamin c 0mg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.