White Bread

Rating: 3.71 stars
63 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 35
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 13
  • 63 Ratings

Homemade yeast bread is fun to make and a great way to treat your family to a bit of wholesome goodness.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
rise:
1 hr 25 mins to 1 hr 50 mins
bake:
40 mins at 375°
Servings:
32
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl combine 2-1/2 cups of the flour and the yeast; set aside. In a medium saucepan heat and stir milk, sugar, butter, and salt just until warm (120°F to 130°F) and butter almost melts. Add milk mixture to dry mixture. Beat with an electric mixer on low to medium speed for 30 seconds, scraping the sides of the bowl constantly. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, stir in as much of the remaining flour as you can.

  • Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough of the remaining flour to make a moderately stiff dough that is smooth and elastic (6 to 8 minutes total). Shape dough into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease surface. Cover; let rise in a warm place until double in size (45 to 60 minutes).

  • Punch dough down. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough in half. Cover; let rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly grease two 8x4x2-inch loaf pans.

  • Shape each portion of dough into a loaf by patting or rolling. To shape dough by patting, gently pat and pinch each portion into a loaf shape, tucking edges beneath. To shape dough by rolling, on a lightly floured surface, roll each portion into a 12x8-inch rectangle. Starting from a short side, roll up into a spiral. Seal with fingertips as you roll.

  • Place the shaped dough in the prepared loaf pans. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (30 to 40 minutes).

  • Bake in a 375°Foven about 40 minutes or until bread sounds hollow when you tap the top with your fingers. (If necessary, cover loosely with foil the last 10 minutes of baking to prevent overbrowning.) Immediately remove bread from pans. Cool on wire racks. Makes 2 loaves (32 servings).

To Freeze:

Wrap loaves in freezer wrap or place in airtight freezer containers. Freeze up to 1 month. To serve, thaw overnight. Wrap in foil. Bake in a 375°F oven about 10 minutes or until warm.

Whole Wheat Bread

Prepare as directed, except reduce all-purpose flour to 3-3/4 to 4-1/4 cups and stir in 2 cups whole wheat flour after beating 3 minutes in step 1.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 0g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 112mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 1g; protein 3g; vitamin a 10RE; vitamin c 0mg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

christine kennedy
Rating: Unrated
12/05/2015
trying this out for first time, hope it turns out yummy!
Paul Telesco
Rating: Unrated
03/21/2016
Must learn if you want to get good footing. As good as my grandma's!
