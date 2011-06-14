Focaccia

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

If you don't have a bread stone, shape the dough in a circle on a greased, unheated baking sheet. Serve the round bread on its own or with soups and salads.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Peter Krumhardt

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
rise:
1 hr 30 mins
bake:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For the sponge, in a mixing bowl combine 1/2 cup of the flour, the 1/2 cup warm water, and the yeast. Beat with a wooden spoon until smooth. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let sponge stand overnight at room temperature to ferment.

    Advertisement

  • Gradually stir in the 1 cup warm water, the 2 teaspoons salt, and just enough of the remaining flour to make a dough that pulls away from the sides of the bowl. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough of the remaining flour to make a stiff dough that is smooth and elastic (8 to 10 minutes total) . Place dough in a lightly greased bowl, turning once. Cover; let rise in a warm place until double (about 1 hour).

  • Turn dough out onto a well-floured baking sheet. Place an extra large bowl upside down over the dough to cover; let rest 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven and a bread stone to 475 degree F. Shape dough on the baking sheet into a circle about 11 inches in diameter by pulling and pressing with your fingertips. (Dont stretch dough too roughly or the dough will deflate; you want to keep air bubbles intact.)

  • Dust your fingers with flour and press into dough to make 1/2-inch-deep indentations, spacing indentations about 2 inches apart. Brush dough with olive oil; sprinkle lightly with coarse salt. Carefully slide focaccia from floured baking sheet to the preheated bread stone.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden, checking after 8 minutes and popping any large air bubbles with a sharp knife. Remove foccacia from bread stone with large spatulas. Cool on a wire rack about 15 minutes. Serve warm. Makes 12 servings.

Herbed Focaccia:

Prepare as above, except add 2 teaspoons snipped fresh rosemary with the warm water, salt, and flour in step 2.Nutrition Facts per serving: 151 calories, 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat)Daily Values: 0% vit. A, 0% vit. C, 1% calcium, 10% ironExchanges: 2.00 starch

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; fat 1g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 4g; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.2mg; folate 16.1mcg; sodium 583mg; potassium 43mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 1.8mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/23/2021