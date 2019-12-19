Cranberry Twist Bread

In a large bowl stir together 1 cup of the flour and the yeast; set aside. In a small saucepan heat and stir milk, 2 tablespoons of the granulated sugar, the 2 tablespoons butter, and 1/2 teaspoon salt until warm (120 degree F to 130 degree F). Add milk mixture to flour mixture; add egg. Beat with an electric mixer on low to medium speed for 30 seconds, scraping sides of bowl. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Stir in as much of the remaining flour as you can.