Celebration Cake

Cut one piece of clean cardboard slightly smaller than round layers. Add a dab of frosting to the center of the cardboard. Place one 8-inch round cake on cardboard; place, cardboard-side down, on a flat plate. Spread top with frosting. Stack second 8-inch round on frosted layer; do not frost. Chill 30 minutes for easier cutting. With a long serrated knife, horizontally slice top layer at an angle, cutting from top edge to bottom edge. Set aside sliced top. Thinly spread frosting on stacked sliced layer, then replace removed layer, positioning wide edge on higher side to form a slant. Spread top and sides with frosting to make smooth. Insert straws into center of layers to secure; cut flush with top. Chill at least 30 minutes to dry frosting. Meanwhile, cut loaf cake in half crosswise. Cut a clean piece of cardboard slightly smaller than one loaf cake half; add a dab of frosting to the center and set aside. Spread top of one cake loaf with frosting. Layer second loaf cake half on frosted layer; do not frost. Chill 30 minutes for easier cutting. With a long serrated knife, horizontally slice top cake layer at an angle, cutting from top edge to bottom edge. Set aside sliced top. Thinly spread frosting on stacked sliced layer, then replace removed layer, positioning wide edge on higher side to form a slant. Trim tall side flat, if necessary. Invert stack and place on cardboard piece; place, cardboard-side down, on a flat plate. Spread top and sides with frosting (tinted, if desired) to make smooth. Insert straws into center of layers to secure; cut flush with top. Chill at least 30 minutes to dry frosting. Cut a 2 1/4-inch round clean cardboard piece; add a dab of frosting to the center and set aside. Spread frosting on flat side of one bowl-shape cake. To form a ball, place flat sides of both bowl-shape cakes together. Place one rounded side of the ball on the cardboard. Place, cardboard-side down, on a small plate. Insert a straw through halves (do not trim). Spread frosting on ball to make smooth, then chill at least 30 minutes to dry frosting (leave straw in cake).