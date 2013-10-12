Winter Slaw with Kale and Cabbage
Ingredients
Directions
In an extra-large bowl combine the kale, salt, and olive oil. Using your hands, rub the kale to help soften it and brighten its color. Rinse the kale in a colander under cool running water; drain well and return to the bowl. Add the savoy cabbage, purple cabbage, and carrots; toss to combine. Set slaw aside.
For the dressing, in a food processor or blender combine the parsley, mayonnaise, sour cream, green onion, vinegar, tarragon, sugar, and garlic. Cover and process or blend to combine.
Add the dressing to the vegetable mixture; toss to coat. Sprinkle pepitas over the salad.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Prepare the slaw as directed. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
159 calories; 13 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 194 mg sodium. 305 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3986 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 45 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 53 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;