Winter Slaw with Kale and Cabbage

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large bowl combine the kale, salt, and olive oil. Using your hands, rub the kale to help soften it and brighten its color. Rinse the kale in a colander under cool running water; drain well and return to the bowl. Add the savoy cabbage, purple cabbage, and carrots; toss to combine. Set slaw aside.

  • For the dressing, in a food processor or blender combine the parsley, mayonnaise, sour cream, green onion, vinegar, tarragon, sugar, and garlic. Cover and process or blend to combine.

  • Add the dressing to the vegetable mixture; toss to coat. Sprinkle pepitas over the salad.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Prepare the slaw as directed. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; 13 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 194 mg sodium. 305 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3986 IU vitamin a; 34 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 45 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 53 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

