Winter Slaw with Blood Orange Vinaigrette

To shortcut this Thanksgiving side, lean on bagged preshredded kale and coleslaw mix and purchased vinaigrette, but don't skip the fresh orange slices--they make the presentation.

By Wini Moranville
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

25 mins
10
  • In an extra-large bowl combine kale, 1 Tbsp. olive oil, and 1 tsp. kosher salt. Using your hands, massage kale to help soften the fibrous leaves. Rinse in a colander under running water; drain well and return to the bowl. Add radicchio and cabbage; toss.

  • For dressing: In a small bowl whisk together orange juice, vinegar, mustard, sugar, garlic, 1/3 cup olive oil, and 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and black pepper.

  • Add half of the dressing to kale mixture; toss to coat. Gently stir in oranges, pomegranate seeds, and parsley. Sprinkle with pepitas. Serve salad with remaining dressing. Serves 10.

Prep salad and dressing as directed through Step 2. Cover; chill separately up to 48 hours.

Take It Easy:

Prep as directed, using 6 cups prechopped fresh kale (remove any tough woody stems and ribs) and one 14-oz. pkg. shredded cabbage with carrot (coleslaw mix) in place of the radicchio and cabbage.

Dressing preparation

Use a small food processor, immersion blender, or coffee frothier to emulsify the dressing. Add a small amount of oil in at a time to the rest of the liquid.

Per Serving:
188 calories; fat 15g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 11g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 5g; protein 5g; vitamin a 2289.2IU; vitamin c 73mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 46.9mcg; sodium 299mg; potassium 318mg; calcium 135mg; iron 2mg.
